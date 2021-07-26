Rochester’s Mollie Morrisey wins girl tennis player of the year





Through the eyes of her former coaches, Rochester High Schools Mollie Morrisey personifies what a student athlete should be. I’ve known Mollie for many years and couldn’t be happier with the way she’s turned out, said Rochester tennis coach David Finley. She is a wonderful young lady and it has been a great blessing to be able to coach her and get to know her as an individual. Morrisey, a recent graduate, enlisted in the military after what was her most successful singles season as a senior in Rochester. She remained undefeated during the 2020 regular season in the Central State Eight Conference, winning two top flights, the Central Illinois Invitational and Chatham Glenwood Invite. Lake:Capital Region High School Sports Awards: 12 Girls Tennis Awards Morrisey has been named All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year by The State Journal-Register. Rochester has won it for years with her honor. Graduate ShalingReynolds held the award in 2019. SonthanaThongsithavong, who coached Morrisey during her first two seasons with Rochester, said her development as a player grew over the years. She doesn’t play like the typical player of the year in recent years, having started playing tennis in the eighth grade, said Thongsithavong, now Glenwood’s head coach. As a freshman and sophomore, she managed to win many games by simply putting the ball in play. As a junior and senior she started developing passes and her serve had much more speed. She knows when to put the ball in play and when to put pressure on her opponents and go for winners. According to Finley, Morrisey also turned into a leader and a role model for the other players as a senior. Mollie has had a fantastic impact on our team. She was an exceptional singles and doubles player, winning all but one of the singles matches, Finley said. But more importantly (in 2020) she had the biggest change of attitude I’ve ever seen in a player. She was very supportive of her teammates and gave her 100% every match. The adaptation was an important part of her success, as were our teams this year. Her dedication to practice and her personal growth have led to great results on the court and in her life outside of tennis. The only blemish on Morrisey’s singles record was a straight-set loss to Agnes Cross, Sacred Heart-Griffin sophomore in the championship game of the Central State Eight Conference Tournament. Morrisey and Cross had built up a bit of rivalry during the season after Morrisey won the first. three games between the two with victories over the Central Illinois Invite, Glenwood Invite and in a double encounter that Rochesteredged SHG, 5-4. It was great to have someone we could constantly count on for wins, said Finley of Morrisey. With Morrisey leading the way, Rochester showed growth in other areas as well. Juniors Reagan Martyn and Tess Allen stepped up their doubles by finishing second in the Class 1A Quincy Notre Dame Sectionaland Titan Invite. The Rockets also finished in second place with SHG in the team standings with 28 points at the CS8 Meet. Glenwood claimed the league title with 37 points. Lake:State Journal-Register Area Award winners announced at Wednesday’s show Probably the most disappointing part of the season for Morrisey came before the sectional. She was unable to play in the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. Fans may have had another round of Morrisey vs. Crossin can see draw. I was heartbroken for Mollie that she couldn’t play in sectionals, Finley said. I know she would have done extremely well, and she certainly deserved to be there. She completed a high school career with some notable achievements, including being an All-Region player as a goalkeeper for the girls’ soccer team as a freshman. As a junior, Morrisey and Josie Schmedeke won the 2019 Quincy Notre Dame Sectionalin Doubles and signed a 9-16 seed at the Class 1A State Tournament. They finished 3-2 and advanced to the fourth round of consolation play. Mollie was a multi-athlete and that helped her quickly adapt to tennis, Thongsithavong said. Out of court she is so positive and very active with her church. Not only did Mollie become a fan favorite on her team, but players from the other teams also loved being around Mollie, so she has many tennis friends from other schools. Contact Trevor Lawrence: [email protected]

