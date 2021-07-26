Ice Hockey – Clan Out Of Cold Storage At First Signing

Lothians-based ice hockey fans should be aware that Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, has signed a new netminder.

He is Shane Starrett (pictured), a 6-foot Canadian who is the first signing of the ambitious club’s new coach, Malcolm Cameron, who placed the highly regarded netminder at the top of his wanted list.

Starrett is also the first confirmed name on the roster for the new 2021/2022 season, which is scheduled to start in November.

The player is reunited with his former coach and they worked together at ECHL (East Coast Hockey League) side Wichita Thunder.

Starrett said he had been looking at opportunities to play abroad, so when Coach Cameron called, he was excited.

The hot-stop said: “The coach and I had great success in Wichita, reaching the playoffs and we had a good relationship there.

Hes a big bus and don’t sugarcoat things. He wants the best from the team and to make sure everything is done correctly.”

Starrett said: I am a tall keeper and my athleticism is an area I am proud of. My ability to move quickly, due to my size and reach over the net, is something that is a huge aspect of me.

Coach Cameron said: Shane was at the very top and I was surprised he agreed to come over. Keepers tend to wait until they are older before making such a move.

He’s huge and because of his size he fills the target so there’s not much to shoot when he’s there.

For me, it made it easy for me to be able to draw someone I felt comfortable with, someone I was successful with.

He’s a smart guy, someone who likes new experiences and we have a really good relationship and I definitely think it would suit both of us.