Jordan Strachan Named To Butkus Award Watch List





american football

7/26-2021 10:15:00 AM Carolina Newcomer on Preseason List for Nations Top Linebacker

Senior University of South Carolina Jordan Strachan has been named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list, it was announced today. The Butkus Award, now in its 37th season, annually honors the nation’s top linebacker. The watch list includes 51 linebackers, a reflection of the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history. The semi-finalists are expected to be named on November 1, the finalists on November 22 and the winner on or before December 7. Established in 1985, the Butkus Award honors three-tier linebackers and supports causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include the Butkus Takes Heart initiative that encourages early cardiovascular screening in adults, and the I Play Clean initiative that encourages athletes to exercise naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. The Butkus Award partners with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to celebrate the winners of the Butkus Award. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022. Contact the Butkus Foundation for information about tickets and sponsorship. The Butkus Award is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. The award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org For more information. Jordan Strachan

EDGE | 6-5 | 246 | R-SR | TR

Kingsland, Ge.

(Camden County/State of Georgia) Transfer from Georgia State, where he was originally a walk-on for former Gamecock assistant coach Shawn Elliott…developed into a third-team All-Sun Belt Conference performer after bagging the nation in 2020 …enrolled at Carolina in January and went through spring exercises but was hampered by a hamstring injury…loves to work and is committed to his craft…last name is pronounced STRAHN. 2020 (Red Shirt Junior) Returned to the outside linebacker lineup after a knee injury in 2019…earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors from third team…tied first in FBS with school record 10.5 sacks…average of 1.05 sacks per game seventh in the nation and fourth among players with at least six games played… also set the school record with 14.0 tackles for loss, second in the Sun Belt with 1.4 TFLs per game. tied for the Sun Belt lead with two fumbles and came in second with three forced fumbles…part of a Georgia state defense that set a school record with 35 sacks…started all 10 games, totaling 41 tackles …made a big game in the state of Arkansas with a sack and forced fumble that picked up teammate Blake Carroll and returned 74 yards for a touchdown…named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week for win at Troy after three tackles to have for loss recorded including 2.5 sacks, two fumbles and a forced fumble…got a strip sack and recovered at the Troy 8-yard line to set up a TD and recover his other fumble 63 yards…collected a career-high six tackles against Appalachian State…had two sacks and three tackles for loss in South Alabama…had a strip sack, forcing a fumble that GSU recovered, with more two minutes left against Georgia Southern to help seal the win… finished the season with 1.5 sacks vs. WKU in LendingTree Bowl victory… nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy… named in spring athletic director’s honors list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2021/7/26/football-jordan-strachan-named-to-butkus-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos