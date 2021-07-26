Ben McLachlan and Kei Nishikori reach QF Tokyo Olympics | ATP tour

The Japanese pair will then take on the top seed Mektic/Pavic after the Croats have also risen
Japanese duo Ben McLachlan and Kei Nishikori reached the quarter-finals on home soil at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, beating British team Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 6-3, 6-4.
McLachlan and Nishikori, who are playing together for the second time this week, broke twice and won 88 percent (30/34) of their first service points to advance in 81 minutes.
Then they will face top leaguers Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic after the Croats battled Italians Lorenzo Musetti and Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-7(5), 10-7. Mektic and Pavic have won eight tour-level titles this year, including three ATP Masters 1000s and Wimbledon.
The top tiers, who also became the first team to qualify for the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals earlier this month, saved both breaks to claim victory in two hours and six minutes.
Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah also secured their place in the last eight with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Austrians Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald. The third seeds have secured two tour-level titles this season at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
After 86 minutes advancing, Cabal and Farah then face Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus after the New Zealand duo received a walkover from Dutchmen Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer.