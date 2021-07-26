Funke Oshonaike Officially Inducted into Olympic Table Tennis ‘Club 7’ | The Guardian Nigeria News





Joins Segun Toriola, three others as the only ping pong players to compete in seven Olympics Nigerian and African table tennis legend Olufunke Oshonaike has been officially recognized as a member of the exclusive club of ping pong players that has attended seven Olympic Games. Oshonaike received a plaque on Monday to officially mark her introduction to the exclusive club, becoming the first woman to achieve such an honor in the world of table tennis. Only four other table tennis players, all men, had previously reached such Olympic heights since table tennis became an Olympic sport at the Seoul 88 Games. They are Jrgen Persson from Sweden (1988 to 2012), Zoran Primorac from Croatia and the former Yugoslavia (1988 to 2012), the Belgian Jean-Michel Saive (1988 to 2012) and the former Nigerian and African champion Segun Toriola, who won the first non-European table tennis player who competed in seven Olympics when he competed in the Rio 2016 Games. Toriola made his Olympic debut as a 24-year-old at the 92 Barcelona Games, four years before Oshonaike made her debut at the Atlanta 96 Olympics. After receiving her plaque at a short ceremony attended by the other members of Club 7, Persson, Primorac, Saive and Toriola, Oshonaike hoped the honor would brighten the hearts of Nigerians. I hope that for me and my country, as the only girl in the seventh club in the world, and the only woman in Africa who has realized the dream of representing her country in the Olympic Games seven times, it will touch the hearts of Nigerians brighten. Funke is very happy. Thanks to Nigeria and thanks to the minister, she said, referring to Nigerian Minister of Youth Sports and Social Development, Sunday Dare. While I may not have won gold, silver or bronze, I have won what no woman in the table tennis world has ever won. Thank God for awarding the 7 Club award. I am a proud Nigerian [and I] I hope more women will join me, added the 46-year-old who was 20 when she played her first match for Nigeria at the Atlanta 96 Olympics in women’s doubles, teaming up with Bose Kaffo in a match against Russia. Oshonaike lost in the first round in Tokyo to Liu Juan from the United States in the women’s singles.

