Bryce Cosby Named To Preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List





MUNCIE, Ind. – Bryce Cosby (Louisville, Ky.,/duPont Manual) Ball State football team becomes the second player on the Cardinals’ roster to be recognized nationally as fifth-year senior safety has been named to the 2021 preseason Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List . This list includes 40 of the country’s top defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason waiting list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final and players with outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses. Cosby will enter the 2021 season with 43 career starts, the most of all active Ball State players. His eight interceptions in his career coming in this season are the most active BSU players, while his 282 tackles are the second largest of all active MAC players, after only teammate. Jaylin Thomas (289). Cosby, an All-MAC First Team roster, started all eight games on safety in 2020. He took the lead of the team with two interceptions while picking passes in Toledo (28/11/20) and in the Arizona Bowl (31 /12). 20) win over No. 19 San Jose State. Cosby posted a team-high nine tackles in the bowl win en route to Defensive Player of the Game honors and a spot on the AP All-Bowl Team. Cosby finished the 2020 football season third on the team in total tackles (62), including a season-high 14 in the win over Northern Illinois (18/11/20). He managed 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in the MAC West championship win over Western Michigan (12/12/21). Cosby also made nine stops in the MAC Championship Game victory over No. 23 Buffalo (12/12/20). He finished the year with 4.5 tackles for a loss and recorded his first career sack in Central Michigan (12/5/20) victory. Cosby was successful not only on the field but also off the field as he finished the year earning 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. Cosby helped Ball State to one of the most memorable seasons in program history, as the Cardinals closed 2020 with a 7-1 (5-1 MAC) record. BSU won its last seven games, claiming the MAC Championship at No. 23 Buffalo and the Arizona Bowl at No. 19 San Jose State en route to a year-end national ranking of No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches. polls. The Cardinals aim to be the favorites again in 2021 to win the MAC West Division and the Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game in the league’s annual media poll for the season. The Ball State 2021 football season kicks off on Thursday, September 2, with a 7 p.m. kick-off against Western Illinois at Scheumann Stadium.Season tickets,flex plans with six tickets, andtickets for one matchare now available. Season ticket and flex plan holders enjoy the best available Cardinals ticket prices, along with additional benefits including primary access to away games and post-season events. Fans can also purchase tickets over the phone at 888.BSU.TICKET. PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST 2021 Tycen Anderson, Toledo, Sr.

Sevyn Banks, Ohio State, Sr.

Jordan BattleAlabama Jr.

Bubba Bolden, Miami (FL), Jr.

Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson, Jr.

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State, Sr.

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, Sr.

Derrick Canteen, South Georgia, So.

Jalen CatalonSo, Arkansas.

Kei’Trel ClarkLouisville, so.

Bryce Cosby , Ball State, Sr.

Cortez Davis, Hawaii, Sr.

Greg Eisworth II, State of Iowa, Sr.

Kaiir ElamFlorida Jr.

Ahmed GardnerGard, Cincinnati, Jr.

Steven GilmoreMarshall Jr.

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Jr.

Kolby Harvey Peel, Oklahoma State, Sr.

Tre’Vius Hodges-TomlinsonTexas Christian University Jr.

Josh JobeAlabama, Sr.

Quindell JOHNSONSo, Memphis.

Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State, Sr.

Marcus JonesHouston Jr.

Brandon Joseph, so Northwest.

Kekaula Howerton, Boise State, Sr.

Chase Luke, Arizona State, Sr.

Trent McDuffieWashington Jr.

Smoke Monday, Auburn, Sr.

Tiawan MullenSo, Indiana.

Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico, Sr.

Eli Ricks, Louisiana State University, So.

Berdale Robins, Nevada, Mr.

Chris Steele, University of Southern California, Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr.Louisiana State University Jr.

D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina, Sr.

Nolan Turner, Clemson, Sr.

BeeJay Williamson, Louisiana Tech, so.

Rashad Wisdom, University of Texas at San Antonio, Jr.

Samuel Womack, Toledo, Sr.

Mykael WrightSo, Oregon.

