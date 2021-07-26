Prime Day Sale offers up to 70% discount on badminton rackets, cricket bats, bicycles, footballs, skateboards and more sports accessories | Most wanted products





Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 has started and it brings exciting deals on various sports equipment and accessories. This Prime Day Sale offers up to 70% off bicycles, badminton products, cricket equipment, football merchandise, basketball items, volleyballs and related accessories and much more. In addition, you can also discover various sports equipment, shoes, etc. during this Prime Day Sale. All sports equipment and accessories are offered by renowned brands such as Yonex, Hero Cycles, Firefox, GM, Nivia, Cosco, KOOKABURRA and so on. If you use HDFC Bank debit/credit card for transactions, you can get an additional 10% discount on the minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Let’s get a quick glimpse of what’s hot in this Amazon Prime Day Sale for sports gear and accessories: Congratulations! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to see results Up to 50% on badminton rackets Then view this beautiful set of badminton rackets from Cosco. Available in a pack of 2, these badminton rackets are designed with high quality steel and have a grip size of 3 inches. This badminton racket is appreciated for its durability and stable aluminum frame and has a size of 68 x 23 x 2.8 cm and weighs about 280 grams. Price: Rs 499.

Up to 60% discount on shuttles Find other offers for badminton equipment and accessories here. Prime Day Cricket Bat Deals Save Rs 559 on SG 2020 Limited Edition Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 1,441)

Buy New Balance DC 480 Kashmir-Willow Cricket Bat for Rs 2,611

Save Rs 3,778 on SG Sierra 350 Grade 3 English Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 8,221)

Save Rs 26,806 on MRF Genius Chase Master English-Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 15,994)

Save Rs 3,965 on Sg Sunny Tonny Icon Grade 4 English Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 6,034)

Buy the SS Magnum English Willow Cricket Bat for Rs 2,875

Save Rs 10,885 on Wolfer Limited Edition – Player’s Grade English Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 25,115)

Save Rs 1,035 on SG Hi-Score Xtreme Grade 5 English Willow Cricket Bat (Price: Rs 3,964) A leading brand, GM comes with this amazing size 6 cricket bat. This cricket bat is made from English willow with first string and comes with a concave back profile. Valued for its contoured edge, this affordable English Willow cricket bat is available in the dimensions 15 x 8 x 60 cm and weighs approximately 900 grams. Price: Rs 2,667.

Discover more prime day deals on cricket accessories here. Amazon Prime Day bike deals View more offers for bicycles here.



Prime Day Deals on Footballs and Related Items Learn more about Prime Day Sale sports offers here. DISCLAIMER: The Times of India journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change with offers from Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which is expected to end on July 27, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/most-searched-products/todays-deals/amazon/prime-day-sale-offers-on-badminton-racquets-cricket-bats-bicycles-footballs-skateboards-and-more-sports-accessories/articleshow/84755112.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos