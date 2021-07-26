WVU Football Alums, 2022 Commits Respond to Potential Big 12 Shakeup





It seems increasingly likely that West Virginia will play at another conference sometime in the near future as the Big 12 implodes. With Oklahoma and Texas expected to flee the SEC, the Big 12 has almost no chance of survival, meaning the other eight remaining schools will be forced to find another conference to attend. With all the craziness already abated and the craziness about to subside, I reached out to a few former mountaineers and a handful of 2022 pledge classes to get their thoughts on this. Here’s what they had to say: former players RB Steve Slaton “I think they’re in a good situation now. Hopefully the Big 12 doesn’t dissolve, but the Big 10 might look good. I think the way we recruited and the past athletes we’ve brought in, more suited to the Big 10.” RB Eugene Napoleon “I love the ACC for WVU. It would be the Big East all over again. All the old rivals are there.” CB Terrell Chestnut “My first response to all these conference reschedules was that WVU would be okay in any conference. However, the ACC would make the most sense. It’s a great conference, the journey wouldn’t be as strenuous for the players and we’d be able to clash with some of our former Big East opponents. Not to mention the Backyard Brawl would start again! The ACC would benefit more from joining the WVU, but the Big Ten would certainly be interesting.” commits RB Justin Williams “I would like to see WVU in the ACC or SEC. There are more exciting opponents and better competition.” WR Jarel Williams “Based on our location, you would think of the ACC. However, I’m just going to focus on playing for WVU and let those in charge handle that. ” OL Maurice Hamilton “I think the ACC would be a great move in my opinion. Playing at schools like Clemson, Notre Dame and Pitt would be another change and better competition. At the end of the day, we are still going to handle our business.” OL Landen Livingston “It’s definitely been super crazy so far. I’m glad I focused my decision mainly on West Virginia and not the conference they’re participating in. I think it would be great to go to the ACC. It would be a reconnecting some of our rivals that we have played a lot in the past there are a lot of new teams we would play they have great competition and in terms of proximity it is also much closer than some of the schools we play in the big 12.” DE Aric Burton “I think the ACC or Big 10 is a good fit for WVU. The competition is very good and I think WVU has a chance. But I think they will stay in the Big 12 and be a top 3 team every year. Anyway, I’m a mountaineer. I chose WVU not because they are in the Big 12, I chose them because of the program.” LB Raleigh Collins III “I think I would like to see us finish in the ACC. I feel like it makes more sense in terms of location. There is also a lot of good competition, such as Clemson, Miami, Florida State and UNC. Could also get the rival Pitt game on the schedule. ” S Christion Stokes “The ACC is where all the rivalry games are and it’s a great league in the south. It will really test the new class of the program.” YYou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter: Facebook- @WVUonSI Twitter- @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

