Hockey Canada Announces 2021 IIHF Womens World Championship Schedule





Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) have announced the full 31-game tournament schedule for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. The tournament will run from August 20-31 and all games will be played at the WinSport Arena in the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. The countdown has begun! The schedule is known for #WomensWorlds, and it will be when the puck falls in Calgary on August 20. SCHEDULE https://t.co/8LpbUQ1q4k@IIHFHockey | @WinSportCanada — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 26, 2021 The tournament, which takes place in Calgary as the new host city announced in June, marks the eighth time Canada has hosted the event. Halifax and Truro, NS, were originally scheduled to host the tournament this spring, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns from local governments. The excitement has grown since Calgary was announced as the new host of the IIHF Womens World Championship, and this is another reason the excitement continues to mount for hockey fans, Dean McIntosh, vice president of events and properties at Hockey Canada, said in a statement. . A tremendous amount of effort has gone into organizing this international tournament in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services. This tournament would also not be possible without the support of the Province of Alberta, Hockey Alberta, the City of Calgary, Tourism Calgary and WinSport, and we are grateful to be able to showcase the best women’s hockey players in the world as they compete for a gold medal. The 10-team tournament features Canada in Group A with Finland, Russia, Switzerland and the United States, while Group B consists of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan. Canada, which finished in third place in the 2019 tournament, will face Finland to open their game on August 20 at 6pm ET/3am PT.

