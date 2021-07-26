ROC’s Sofia Pozdniakova, Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka Long win gold in fencing disciplines





CHIBA, Japan — Sofia Pozdniakova continued a family tradition of winning Olympic gold on Monday, following in her father’s footsteps with a victory in saber fencing, while Cheung Ka Long won the second gold in Hong Kong history. The Russian Olympic Committee is the name for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics, and the committee itself has been prominent. Pozdniakova’s father, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, is a four-time gold medalist in fencing and the president of the ROC. Her opponent in the final, compatriot Sofya Velikaya, is also an ROC office manager. She chairs the athletes committee. The final was 10-10 before Pozdniakova took the lead, marking key points with increasingly loud roars of triumph. She sank to one knee after securing the win before hugging Velikaya. The two held hands and bowed to the crowd of team members and other athletes. “When I first started fencing, people called me not by my name, but as Pozdnyakov’s daughter,” she said. “Of course I am proud to be his daughter, but we are different. Each person is an individual personality.” Pozdniakova added that she made her name by winning the world title in 2018 and “at that point I think I showed that I was my own person as an athlete. Now I have confirmed that. It’s really great.” Sofia Pozdniakova followed in the family business by winning gold in fencing. Her father, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, won four gold fencing medals for Russia. Julian Finney/Getty Images Velikaya was to take home a third consecutive silver medal in the individual saber after finishing second in 2012 and 2016. She lost to another Russian teammate, Yana Egorian, in 2016, but also has team gold from those Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Stanislav Pozdnyakov was one of the greatest Olympic saber fencers in history with four gold medals, one individual and three in the team event, from 1992 to 2000. He has been at the forefront of Russia’s drive to save its reputation after it faced a series of Olympic doping sanctions. Pozdnyakov was the delegation leader for the Olympic athletes from Russia, the replacement name used for the 2018 Winter Olympics, and soon after took over the chairmanship of the Russian Olympic Committee. He insists this is a new, clean generation of athletes. Stay tuned for the Summer Games in Japan on ESPN: read more • Medal Tracker | Results | Schedule

In the men's foil competition, Cheung defeated defending champion Daniele Garozzo of Italy 15-11 in the final. Cheung secured the win with a video review for the final point, then ran to his coach to celebrate. Garozzo previously required medical treatment after straining a thigh muscle as Cheung led 6-5. Hong Kong had won just three medals before – the last a cycling bronze in 2012 – and a single gold. That was for Lee Lai Shan in women's windsurfing in 1996. "The reaction in Hong Kong has been insane," Cheung said. "It means a lot to show the world that we can do it. We are not just a city. We can fight for a win." Alexander Choupenitch won the Czech Republic's first fencing medal in 113 years after beating Japan's Takahiro Shikine 15-8. The US entered the foil with three of the top 10 ranked fencers in the world, but none of them made it to the quarterfinals. Gerek Meinhardt and Alexander Massialas both lost their opening match. Nick Itkin defeated Russian fencer Anton Borodachev, but lost in the next round to his twin brother Kirill Borodachev.

