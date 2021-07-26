Connect with us

Here’s the 2021 Main Football Schedule for Central Virginia High Schools

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has unveiled its 2021 master schedule ahead of the new football season. Teams will play a full series of regular season games after a shortened campaign in the spring, which made up for lost games in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 season starts on Thursday, August 26. The regular competition ends on Saturday, November 6. All matches will be played at 7pm unless otherwise stated. The national championships will be played on Saturday 11 December.

To view the full master list, click here. VHSL said all remaining out-of-state and private school rosters will be added and posted by August 1.

Check it out to see when your favorite local teams are playing:

Week 1

thursday 26 august

Athlete at Henrico

James River at LC Bird

Mechanicsville at Deep Run

Friday 27 August

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Cosby

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington

King William in Goochland

Varina at Hopewell

Meadowbrook at Hermitage

Prince George at Douglas Freeman

Matoaca at Glen Allen

JR Tucker at Caroline

Lafayette at King George

Spotsylvania at Riverbend

George Washington-Danville in Dinwiddie

Louisa County in Huguenots

IC Norcom at John Marshall

Nottoway in Jamestown

Saturday 28 August

Julius Chambers (NC) at Highland Springs, 3 p.m.

Week 2

thursday 2 september

Thomas Dale at LC Bird

Midlothian at Prince George

Athlete at Deep Run

Glen Allen at Varina

Clover Hill in Matoaca

Monacan in Hanover

Powhatan at Mechanicsville

George Wythe at Caroline

Amelia County in Franklin

Nandua at King William

Friday September 3

Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6:00 PM

James River at Douglas Freeman

Manchester in Highland Springs

Armstrong in Petersburg

Collegiate at Goochland

New Kent on Colonial Heights

Hermitage in Henrico

JR Tucker at Indian River

Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry

King George at Massaponax

Fluvanna County in Spotsylvania

Heritage-Lynchburg in Dinwiddie

Greensville in Nottoway

Week 3

Friday September 10

Hermitage in Thomas Dale

James River at Cosby

George Wythe in Manchester

Highland Springs at Prince George

Colonial Heights at Park View

Hopewell at IC Norcom

Meadowbrook at JR Tucker

Deep Run at Henrico

Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville

Patrick Henry at Glen Allen

Athlete at Mills Godwin

Clover Hill in Midlothian

LC Bird in Monaco

Powhatan at Huguenots

Hanover in Mataoca

North Stafford at Dinwiddie

Halifax County in Nottoway

Bruton in New Kent

Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County

King William in Essex

Massaponax in Louisa County, 7:30 PM

Saturday 11 September

John Marshall at Armstrong, 5 p.m

Week 4

Thursday 16 September

New Kent in Warhill

friday 17 sept

Thomas Dale at Meadowbrook

Cosby at Clover Hill

Huguenots at James River

Manchester at Powhatan

Petersburg at John Marshall

Goochland at Armstrong

Colonial Heights in Southampton

Henrico at Hopewell

Martinsburg (WV) at Highland Springs

Patrick Henry at Deep Run

Douglas Freeman at Atlee

Varina in the Hermitage

Mills Godwin in Hanover

Midlothian at LC Bird

George Wythe in Monaco

Caroline at King William

Thomas Jefferson in Greensville

Altavista in Amelia County

Washington & Lee at King George

Spotsylvania in Stafford

Fluvanna County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM

Week 5: September 24

John Marshall at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Matoaca at Thomas Dale

LC Bird at Cosby

James River in Manchester

Hopewell in Petersburg

Hanover at Armstrong

Western Albemarle at Goochland

Poquoson in New Kent

Dinwiddie on Colonial Heights

Highland Springs at Henrico

Meadowbrook at Prince George

Deep Run at JR Tucker

Douglas Freeman at Mills Godwin

Hermitage at Glen Allen

Clover Hill at Huguenots

Midlothian in Monaco

George Wythe at Powhatan

King George at James Monroe

Courtland at Spotsylvania

Patrick Henry at Atlee

Varina at Mechanicsville

Caroline at Culpeper

Bluestone in Amelia County

Cumberland in Nottoway

Washington & Lee at King William

Charlottesville, Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.

Week 6: October 1st

Thomas Dale at Prince George

Cosby at Midlothian

George Wythe at James River

Manchester at Clover Hill

Petersburg in Meadowbrook

Armstrong at Park View

Goochland in Fluvanna County

Colonial Heights in Hopewell

Colonial Blacksmith Shop in Highland Springs

Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run

John Marshall at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at Mills Godwin

JR Tucker at Hermitage

Huguenots at LC Bird

Monacan at Powhatan

Culpeper County at King George

Spotsylvania at chancellor

Eastern View at Caroline

Athlete at Mechanicsville

Hanover at Varina

Patrick Henry at Henrico

Dinwiddie in Matoaca

Louisa County in Monticello

New Kent in Lafayette

Amelia County in Randolph-Henry

Nottoway at Lunenburg Central

Week 7: October 8

Henrico at Thomas Dale

Cosby in Monaco

James River at Powhatan

LC Bird in Manchester

Petersburg in Matoaca

Armstong at Varina

Charlottesville at Goochland

Prince George at Colonial Heights

Hopewell at Dinwiddie

Highland Springs at Patrick Henry

Deep Run at Douglas Freeman

Glen Allen at JR Tucker

John Marshall at Mills Godwin

George Wythe at Clover Hill

Midlothian at Huguenot

King George at Caroline

Culpeper at Spotsylvania

Hanover in Mechanicsville

York in New Kent

Amelia County in Nottoway

King William in Charles City

Orange County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM

Week 8: October 15

Glen Allen at John Marshall, 4 p.m.

JR Tucker at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Thomas Dale

Huguenots at Cosby

Monacan at James River

Manchester at Midlothian

Dinwiddie in Petersburg

Goochland at Monticello

New Kent in Grafton

Highland Springs in Hanover

Colonial Heights in Meadowbrook

Matoaca at Prince George

Mills Godwin at Deep Run

Hermitage at Douglas Freeman

Powhatan at Clover Hill

George Wythe at LC Bird

Varina at Atlee

Mechanicsville at Henrico

Armstrong at Patrick Henry

Caroline at Courtland

Eastern view of Spotsylvania

Chancellor at King George

Louisa County at Western Albemarle

Cumberland in Amelia County

Nottoway at Buckingham

Mathews at King William

Week 9: October 22

Thomas Dale in Petersburg

Cosby in Manchester

Clover Hill at James River

Athlete at Armstrong

Tabb in New Kent

Meadowbrook at Hopewell

Prince George in Dinwiddie

JR Tucker at Douglas Freeman

Thomas Jefferson at Glen Allen

Mills Godwin at Hermitage

LC Bird at Powhatan

George Wythe in Midlothian

Hanover at Patrick Henry

Henrico at Varina

Mechanicsville at King William

Matoaca on Colonial Heights

Monacan with Huguenots

Albemarle at Goochland

John Marshall in Charlottesville

Buckingham in Amelia County

Caroline at chancellor

King George at Eastern View

Spotsylvania at James Monroe

Prince Edward in Nottoway

week 10

Friday October 29

George Wythe at Cosby

Manchester at Huguenots

Prince George in Petersburg

Goochland in Orange County

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights

Matoaca at Hopewell

Highland Springs in Atlee

Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie

Deep Run at Glen Allen

John Marshall at the Hermitage

Armstrong in Mechanicsville

Patrick Henry at Varina

Mills Godwin at JR Tucker

Clover Hill in Monaco

Henrico in Hanover

Powhatan at Midlothian

Spotsylvania at King George

Louisa County in Albemarlea

James Monroe at Caroline

Amelia County at Prince Edward

Nottoway at Randolph-Henry

King William at West Point

Saturday 30 October

New Kent in Jamestown, 1:00 PM

week 11

Friday November 5

JR Tucker at John Marshall, 4pm

Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale

Cosby at Powhatan

Midlothian at James River

Monaco in Manchester

Petersburg on Colonial Heights

Louisa County in Goochland

Smithfield in New Kent

Hopewell at Prince George

Varina at Highland Springs

Athlete in Hanover

Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville

Meadowbrook near Matoaca

Hermitage at Deep Run

Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman

Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin

LC Bird on Clover Hill

King George at Courtland

Caroline at Spotsylvania

Amelia County in Lunenburg Central

Bluestone in Nottoway

King William at King & Queen

Saturday November 6

Huguenots in George Wythe, 1 p.m.

