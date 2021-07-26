Sports
Here’s the 2021 Main Football Schedule for Central Virginia High Schools
CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has unveiled its 2021 master schedule ahead of the new football season. Teams will play a full series of regular season games after a shortened campaign in the spring, which made up for lost games in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 season starts on Thursday, August 26. The regular competition ends on Saturday, November 6. All matches will be played at 7pm unless otherwise stated. The national championships will be played on Saturday 11 December.
To view the full master list, click here. VHSL said all remaining out-of-state and private school rosters will be added and posted by August 1.
Check it out to see when your favorite local teams are playing:
Week 1
thursday 26 august
Athlete at Henrico
James River at LC Bird
Mechanicsville at Deep Run
Friday 27 August
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Thomas Dale at Cosby
Petersburg at Booker T. Washington
King William in Goochland
Varina at Hopewell
Prince George at Douglas Freeman
Matoaca at Glen Allen
Meadowbrook at Hermitage
JR Tucker at Caroline
Lafayette at King George
Spotsylvania at Riverbend
George Washington-Danville in Dinwiddie
Louisa County in Huguenots
IC Norcom at John Marshall
Nottoway in Jamestown
Saturday 28 August
Julius Chambers (NC) at Highland Springs, 3 p.m.
Week 2
thursday 2 september
Thomas Dale at LC Bird
Midlothian at Prince George
Athlete at Deep Run
Glen Allen at Varina
Clover Hill in Matoaca
Monacan in Hanover
Powhatan at Mechanicsville
George Wythe at Caroline
Amelia County in Franklin
Nandua at King William
Friday September 3
Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6:00 PM
James River at Douglas Freeman
Manchester in Highland Springs
Armstrong in Petersburg
Collegiate at Goochland
New Kent on Colonial Heights
Hermitage in Henrico
JR Tucker at Indian River
Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry
King George at Massaponax
Fluvanna County in Spotsylvania
Heritage-Lynchburg in Dinwiddie
Greensville in Nottoway
Week 3
Friday September 10
Hermitage in Thomas Dale
James River at Cosby
George Wythe in Manchester
Highland Springs at Prince George
Colonial Heights at Park View
Hopewell at IC Norcom
Meadowbrook at JR Tucker
Deep Run at Henrico
Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville
Patrick Henry at Glen Allen
Athlete at Mills Godwin
LC Bird in Monaco
Clover Hill in Midlothian
Powhatan at Huguenots
Hanover in Mataoca
North Stafford at Dinwiddie
Halifax County in Nottoway
Bruton in New Kent
Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County
King William in Essex
Massaponax in Louisa County, 7:30 PM
Saturday 11 September
John Marshall at Armstrong, 5 p.m
Week 4
Thursday 16 September
New Kent in Warhill
friday 17 sept
Thomas Dale at Meadowbrook
Cosby at Clover Hill
Huguenots at James River
Manchester at Powhatan
Petersburg at John Marshall
Goochland at Armstrong
Colonial Heights in Southampton
Henrico at Hopewell
Martinsburg (WV) at Highland Springs
Patrick Henry at Deep Run
Douglas Freeman at Atlee
Varina in the Hermitage
Mills Godwin in Hanover
Midlothian at LC Bird
George Wythe in Monaco
Caroline at King William
Thomas Jefferson in Greensville
Altavista in Amelia County
Washington & Lee at King George
Spotsylvania in Stafford
Fluvanna County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM
Week 5: September 24
John Marshall at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Matoaca at Thomas Dale
LC Bird at Cosby
James River in Manchester
Hopewell in Petersburg
Hanover at Armstrong
Western Albemarle at Goochland
Poquoson in New Kent
Dinwiddie on Colonial Heights
Highland Springs at Henrico
Meadowbrook at Prince George
Deep Run at JR Tucker
Douglas Freeman at Mills Godwin
Hermitage at Glen Allen
Clover Hill at Huguenots
Midlothian in Monaco
George Wythe at Powhatan
King George at James Monroe
Courtland at Spotsylvania
Patrick Henry at Atlee
Varina at Mechanicsville
Caroline at Culpeper
Bluestone in Amelia County
Cumberland in Nottoway
Washington & Lee at King William
Charlottesville, Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 6: October 1st
Thomas Dale at Prince George
Cosby at Midlothian
George Wythe at James River
Manchester at Clover Hill
Petersburg in Meadowbrook
Armstrong at Park View
Goochland in Fluvanna County
Colonial Heights in Hopewell
Colonial Blacksmith Shop in Highland Springs
Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run
John Marshall at Douglas Freeman
Glen Allen at Mills Godwin
JR Tucker at Hermitage
Huguenots at LC Bird
Monacan at Powhatan
Culpeper County at King George
Spotsylvania at chancellor
Eastern View at Caroline
Athlete at Mechanicsville
Hanover at Varina
Patrick Henry at Henrico
Dinwiddie in Matoaca
Louisa County in Monticello
New Kent in Lafayette
Amelia County in Randolph-Henry
Nottoway at Lunenburg Central
Week 7: October 8
Henrico at Thomas Dale
Cosby in Monaco
James River at Powhatan
LC Bird in Manchester
Petersburg in Matoaca
Armstong at Varina
Charlottesville at Goochland
Prince George at Colonial Heights
Hopewell at Dinwiddie
Highland Springs at Patrick Henry
Deep Run at Douglas Freeman
Glen Allen at JR Tucker
John Marshall at Mills Godwin
George Wythe at Clover Hill
Midlothian at Huguenot
King George at Caroline
Culpeper at Spotsylvania
Hanover in Mechanicsville
York in New Kent
Amelia County in Nottoway
King William in Charles City
Orange County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM
Week 8: October 15
Glen Allen at John Marshall, 4 p.m.
JR Tucker at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Thomas Dale
Huguenots at Cosby
Monacan at James River
Manchester at Midlothian
Dinwiddie in Petersburg
Goochland at Monticello
New Kent in Grafton
Highland Springs in Hanover
Colonial Heights in Meadowbrook
Matoaca at Prince George
Mills Godwin at Deep Run
Hermitage at Douglas Freeman
Powhatan at Clover Hill
George Wythe at LC Bird
Varina at Atlee
Mechanicsville at Henrico
Armstrong at Patrick Henry
Caroline at Courtland
Eastern view of Spotsylvania
Chancellor at King George
Louisa County at Western Albemarle
Cumberland in Amelia County
Nottoway at Buckingham
Mathews at King William
Week 9: October 22
Thomas Dale in Petersburg
Cosby in Manchester
Clover Hill at James River
Athlete at Armstrong
Tabb in New Kent
Meadowbrook at Hopewell
Prince George in Dinwiddie
JR Tucker at Douglas Freeman
Thomas Jefferson at Glen Allen
Mills Godwin at Hermitage
LC Bird at Powhatan
George Wythe in Midlothian
Hanover at Patrick Henry
Henrico at Varina
Mechanicsville at King William
Matoaca on Colonial Heights
Monacan with Huguenots
Albemarle at Goochland
John Marshall in Charlottesville
Buckingham in Amelia County
Caroline at chancellor
King George at Eastern View
Spotsylvania at James Monroe
Prince Edward in Nottoway
week 10
Friday October 29
George Wythe at Cosby
Manchester at Huguenots
Prince George in Petersburg
Goochland in Orange County
Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights
Matoaca at Hopewell
Highland Springs in Atlee
Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie
Deep Run at Glen Allen
John Marshall at the Hermitage
Armstrong in Mechanicsville
Patrick Henry at Varina
Mills Godwin at JR Tucker
Clover Hill in Monaco
Henrico in Hanover
Powhatan at Midlothian
Spotsylvania at King George
Louisa County in Albemarlea
James Monroe at Caroline
Amelia County at Prince Edward
Nottoway at Randolph-Henry
King William at West Point
Saturday 30 October
New Kent in Jamestown, 1:00 PM
week 11
Friday November 5
JR Tucker at John Marshall, 4pm
Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale
Cosby at Powhatan
Midlothian at James River
Monaco in Manchester
Petersburg on Colonial Heights
Louisa County in Goochland
Smithfield in New Kent
Hopewell at Prince George
Varina at Highland Springs
Athlete in Hanover
Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville
Meadowbrook near Matoaca
Hermitage at Deep Run
Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman
Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin
LC Bird on Clover Hill
King George at Courtland
Caroline at Spotsylvania
Amelia County in Lunenburg Central
Bluestone in Nottoway
King William at King & Queen
Saturday November 6
Huguenots in George Wythe, 1 p.m.
