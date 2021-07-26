Here’s the 2021 Main Football Schedule for Central Virginia High Schools





CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has unveiled its 2021 master schedule ahead of the new football season. Teams will play a full series of regular season games after a shortened campaign in the spring, which made up for lost games in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season starts on Thursday, August 26. The regular competition ends on Saturday, November 6. All matches will be played at 7pm unless otherwise stated. The national championships will be played on Saturday 11 December. To view the full master list, click here. VHSL said all remaining out-of-state and private school rosters will be added and posted by August 1. Check it out to see when your favorite local teams are playing: Week 1 thursday 26 august Athlete at Henrico James River at LC Bird Mechanicsville at Deep Run Friday 27 August Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m. Thomas Dale at Cosby Petersburg at Booker T. Washington King William in Goochland Varina at Hopewell Meadowbrook at Hermitage Prince George at Douglas Freeman Matoaca at Glen Allen Meadowbrook at Hermitage JR Tucker at Caroline Lafayette at King George Spotsylvania at Riverbend George Washington-Danville in Dinwiddie Louisa County in Huguenots IC Norcom at John Marshall Nottoway in Jamestown Saturday 28 August Julius Chambers (NC) at Highland Springs, 3 p.m. Week 2 thursday 2 september Thomas Dale at LC Bird Midlothian at Prince George Athlete at Deep Run Glen Allen at Varina Clover Hill in Matoaca Monacan in Hanover Powhatan at Mechanicsville George Wythe at Caroline Amelia County in Franklin Nandua at King William Friday September 3 Thomas Jefferson at Meadowbrook, 6:00 PM James River at Douglas Freeman Manchester in Highland Springs Armstrong in Petersburg Collegiate at Goochland New Kent on Colonial Heights Hermitage in Henrico JR Tucker at Indian River Mills Godwin at Patrick Henry King George at Massaponax Fluvanna County in Spotsylvania Heritage-Lynchburg in Dinwiddie Greensville in Nottoway Week 3 Friday September 10 Hermitage in Thomas Dale James River at Cosby George Wythe in Manchester Highland Springs at Prince George Colonial Heights at Park View Hopewell at IC Norcom Meadowbrook at JR Tucker Deep Run at Henrico Douglas Freeman at Mechanicsville Patrick Henry at Glen Allen Athlete at Mills Godwin Clover Hill in Midlothian LC Bird in Monaco Clover Hill in Midlothian Powhatan at Huguenots Hanover in Mataoca North Stafford at Dinwiddie Halifax County in Nottoway Bruton in New Kent Thomas Jefferson at Amelia County King William in Essex Massaponax in Louisa County, 7:30 PM Saturday 11 September John Marshall at Armstrong, 5 p.m Week 4 Thursday 16 September New Kent in Warhill friday 17 sept Thomas Dale at Meadowbrook Cosby at Clover Hill Huguenots at James River Manchester at Powhatan Petersburg at John Marshall Goochland at Armstrong Colonial Heights in Southampton Henrico at Hopewell Martinsburg (WV) at Highland Springs Patrick Henry at Deep Run Douglas Freeman at Atlee Varina in the Hermitage Mills Godwin in Hanover Midlothian at LC Bird George Wythe in Monaco Caroline at King William Thomas Jefferson in Greensville Altavista in Amelia County Washington & Lee at King George Spotsylvania in Stafford Fluvanna County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM Week 5: September 24 John Marshall at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m. Matoaca at Thomas Dale LC Bird at Cosby James River in Manchester Hopewell in Petersburg Hanover at Armstrong Western Albemarle at Goochland Poquoson in New Kent Dinwiddie on Colonial Heights Highland Springs at Henrico Meadowbrook at Prince George Deep Run at JR Tucker Douglas Freeman at Mills Godwin Hermitage at Glen Allen Clover Hill at Huguenots Midlothian in Monaco George Wythe at Powhatan King George at James Monroe Courtland at Spotsylvania Patrick Henry at Atlee Varina at Mechanicsville Caroline at Culpeper Bluestone in Amelia County Cumberland in Nottoway Washington & Lee at King William Charlottesville, Louisa County, 7:30 p.m. Week 6: October 1st Thomas Dale at Prince George Cosby at Midlothian George Wythe at James River Manchester at Clover Hill Petersburg in Meadowbrook Armstrong at Park View Goochland in Fluvanna County Colonial Heights in Hopewell Colonial Blacksmith Shop in Highland Springs Thomas Jefferson at Deep Run John Marshall at Douglas Freeman Glen Allen at Mills Godwin JR Tucker at Hermitage Huguenots at LC Bird Monacan at Powhatan Culpeper County at King George Spotsylvania at chancellor Eastern View at Caroline Athlete at Mechanicsville Hanover at Varina Patrick Henry at Henrico Dinwiddie in Matoaca Louisa County in Monticello New Kent in Lafayette Amelia County in Randolph-Henry Nottoway at Lunenburg Central Week 7: October 8 Henrico at Thomas Dale Cosby in Monaco James River at Powhatan LC Bird in Manchester Petersburg in Matoaca Armstong at Varina Charlottesville at Goochland Prince George at Colonial Heights Hopewell at Dinwiddie Highland Springs at Patrick Henry Deep Run at Douglas Freeman Glen Allen at JR Tucker John Marshall at Mills Godwin George Wythe at Clover Hill Midlothian at Huguenot King George at Caroline Culpeper at Spotsylvania Hanover in Mechanicsville York in New Kent Amelia County in Nottoway King William in Charles City Orange County in Louisa County, 7:30 PM Week 8: October 15 Glen Allen at John Marshall, 4 p.m. JR Tucker at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m. Hopewell at Thomas Dale Huguenots at Cosby Monacan at James River Manchester at Midlothian Dinwiddie in Petersburg Goochland at Monticello New Kent in Grafton Highland Springs in Hanover Colonial Heights in Meadowbrook Matoaca at Prince George Mills Godwin at Deep Run Hermitage at Douglas Freeman Powhatan at Clover Hill George Wythe at LC Bird Varina at Atlee Mechanicsville at Henrico Armstrong at Patrick Henry Caroline at Courtland Eastern view of Spotsylvania Chancellor at King George Louisa County at Western Albemarle Cumberland in Amelia County Nottoway at Buckingham Mathews at King William Week 9: October 22 Thomas Dale in Petersburg Cosby in Manchester Clover Hill at James River Athlete at Armstrong Tabb in New Kent Meadowbrook at Hopewell Prince George in Dinwiddie JR Tucker at Douglas Freeman Thomas Jefferson at Glen Allen Mills Godwin at Hermitage LC Bird at Powhatan George Wythe in Midlothian Hanover at Patrick Henry Henrico at Varina Mechanicsville at King William Matoaca on Colonial Heights Monacan with Huguenots Albemarle at Goochland John Marshall in Charlottesville Buckingham in Amelia County Caroline at chancellor King George at Eastern View Spotsylvania at James Monroe Prince Edward in Nottoway week 10 Friday October 29 George Wythe at Cosby Manchester at Huguenots Prince George in Petersburg Goochland in Orange County Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights Matoaca at Hopewell Highland Springs in Atlee Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie Deep Run at Glen Allen John Marshall at the Hermitage Armstrong in Mechanicsville Patrick Henry at Varina Mills Godwin at JR Tucker Clover Hill in Monaco Henrico in Hanover Powhatan at Midlothian Spotsylvania at King George Louisa County in Albemarlea James Monroe at Caroline Amelia County at Prince Edward Nottoway at Randolph-Henry King William at West Point Saturday 30 October New Kent in Jamestown, 1:00 PM week 11 Friday November 5 JR Tucker at John Marshall, 4pm Dinwiddie at Thomas Dale Cosby at Powhatan Midlothian at James River Monaco in Manchester Petersburg on Colonial Heights Louisa County in Goochland Smithfield in New Kent Hopewell at Prince George Varina at Highland Springs Athlete in Hanover Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville Meadowbrook near Matoaca Hermitage at Deep Run Glen Allen at Douglas Freeman Thomas Jefferson at Mills Godwin LC Bird on Clover Hill Smithfield in New Kent King George at Courtland Caroline at Spotsylvania Amelia County in Lunenburg Central Bluestone in Nottoway King William at King & Queen Saturday November 6 Huguenots in George Wythe, 1 p.m.

