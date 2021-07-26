Meet the 2021 All-Flint Metro League Girls Tennis Team





FLINT Holly was awarded 12 rosters to the All-Flint Metro League girls tennis team after winning the regular season championship and league tournament. The Broncos had a 7-1-1 dual meet record and won the tournament to beat second place Swartz Creek by two points in the final standings. Holly had six players in the first team and six in the second. Swartz Creek (7-2) placed 10 players in the all-league team, five of which were in the first team. The Dragons Kevin Root was named Coach of the Year. Here the team is selected by competition coaches. First team Calli Sokolowski, Holly, junior Emma Tooley, Holly, senior Lauren Lesch, Holly, senior Paige Weeder, Holly, senior Mary Grace McAnnich, Holly, sophomore Kendall Stillwell, Holly, sophomore Krista Zerka, Swartz Creek, seniors Olivia McCaskill, Swartz Creek, senior Paige Harper, Swartz Creek, Seniors Addison Byrne, Swartz Creek, senior Natalie Willyerd, Swartz Creek, senior Victoria Griffith, Kearsley, sophomore Emily Schnick, Kearsley, junior Makenzy Robert, Clio, senior Makena Fisher, Fenton, junior Maysa Davis, Vlissingen, senior second team Reagan Murton, Holly, sophomore Isabella Smith, Holly, junior Clare Bednarczyk, Holly, senior Kaitlyn Allison, Holly, junior Makena McGee, Holly, freshman Avery Lesch, Holly, freshman Isabella Lanave, Swartz Creek, senior Aubrey Shanowski, Swartz Creek, sophomore Claudia Bobrowski, Swartz Creek, Jr Megan Timm, Kearsley, senior Angel Maldonado, Kearsley, senior April Clark, Kearsley, junior Jessica Brulla, Kearsley, junior Alivia Knake, Clio, freshman Brinley Owen, Clio, senior Katelyn Burkett, Fenton, sophomore Mary Borg, Fenton, senior Keatyn Andrews, Vlissingen, senior Emma King, Goodrich, senior Ellie Feldspaugh, Owosso, junior Honorable Mention Sally Borowski, Brandon, senior Macy Roberts, Brandon, senior Sarah Falardeau, Clio, senior Emily Yax, Clio, junior Mia Finley, A Coruna, junior Elizabeth Borg, Fenton, junior Ava Hebner, Vlissingen, senior Molly Powers, Goodrich, senior Chloe Carpenter, Goodrich, senior Anneliese Thisse, Holly, freshman Stella Fairless, Holly, freshman Jacqueline Olivo, Kearsley, senior Kelsey Andrykovich, Owosso, senior Lena Banat, Swartz Creek, junior Mikayla Fittante, Swartz Creek, junior Coach of the Year Kevin Root, Swartz Creek

