Team GB: Women’s hockey team strikes back, Burgess misses canoe bronze | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Great Britain’s women’s hockey team got their Rio title defense back on track after reacting to an opening defeat by Germany with a 4-1 win over South Africa.

The 2016 gold medalists trailed behind Nicole Walraven’s early goal, but Ellie Rayer inspired a concerted kickback. Rayer scored twice, while there were also goals for Laura Unsworth and Lily Owsley as Great Britain kicked off their campaign. Their next game is against India on Wednesday.

Great Britain’s men’s hockey team recorded a second consecutive win after beating South Africa in their first pool game, beating Canada 3-1 at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Sam Ward and Liam Ansell, goalscorers in the encounter with South Africa, were again on target. Ansell gave his team the lead before Ward struck, when Ansell’s second after Canada cleared the deficit eased the late nerves.

Meanwhile, there was heartbreak in canoe slalom for Adam Burgess after the Briton finished 0.16 seconds behind bronze medalist Sideris Tasiadis of Germany in an event won by Slovenian Benjamin Savsek.

It was just a head-to-toe fight, Burgess said. I am proud. I think I did a good job of keeping the course together in the final and putting something down on what is a very difficult course. I made the mistakes early on and it got more and more physical, harder and harder to keep everything together.

Adam Burgess missed a medal by 0.16 sec. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

There was also disappointment for Great Britain’s lone fencer at the Games, Marcus Mepstead, who lost to Egyptian Mohamed Hamza in the first round of the men’s individual foil.

The news was more promising in boxing, where Karriss Artingstall reached the quarterfinals of the women’s featherweight category in Tokyo 2020 with an extended unanimous decision win over third-seeded Jucielen Romeu.

The 26-year-old Briton, who overcame Botswanas Keamogetse Kenosi over the weekend, won all three rounds on four out of five jury scorecards and two out of three against her Brazilian opponent. Victory saw the Macclesfield boxer, who won bronze at the 2019 World Championship, go head-to-head with Australia’s 2018 Commonwealth champion Skye Nicolson.

Artingstall said: Seeds mean absolutely nothing to me, it’s a number. Ones, twos, threes, whatever you want to call yourself until you step in the ring with me and beat me, I’m not going to say you’re better than me or that you box better than me.

I didn’t meet that girl that I just put in a box there so that she would be the number three seed in my eyes, that meant absolutely nothing to me. I’m the bronze medalist at the World Cup, so that makes me number three in my eyes.

Galal Yafai kicked off his second Olympic campaign by stopping Koryun Soghomonyan in the third round of their men’s flyweight competition. Yafai revealed that he fought and defeated the Armenian last month and will then face Zambias Patrick Chinyemba in the last-16.

Yafai, who reached the last 16 in the Rio Olympics five years ago, said: Some days will be better than others, today was a good day for me, I still need to improve myself in a few things, but I will get better are in the following.

I thought I was pretty comfortable in control, but he caught me with some crazy shots. Maybe I wasn’t so nervous when I went in, because I fought him six weeks ago and beat him comfortably.

Ireland’s Brendan Irvine was beaten 4-1 by Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the same weight category, while Belfast’s Michaela Walsh of the women’s featherweight competition bowed after a unanimous decision loss to Italy’s Irma Testa.