Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst ‘remains hopeful’ for positive resolution with QB Aaron Rodgers





GREEN BAY, Erase. — The Green Bay Packers have not said whether they think Aaron Rodgers will appear on Tuesday when veteran players are due to report for training camp, but they spoke Monday as if they believe there is a chance he will play for them this season . In his state-of-the-football department’s annual speech to Packers shareholders at Lambeau Field, general manager Brian Gutekunst included Rodgers among the “highly returning core” while acknowledging that there may still be things to work out. to work with the reigning NFL MVP. “We have worked tirelessly with Aaron and his representative to resolve the issues he has raised off-season,” Gutekunst said. “And we continue to hope for a positive solution.” 2 Related Packers president Mark Murphy and the contingent of team managers entered Lambeau Field amid a little booing mingled with lukewarm applause as they took the podium set up on the playing field. One of the loudest acclaim was when, in a recap of the 2020 season, Gutekunst said Rodgers won his third MVP. Murphy reiterated his stance that not only do the Packers want him, but they are committed to him for “2021 and beyond.” “He’s our leader and we look forward to winning another Super Bowl with him,” Murphy said. “Obviously it’s a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization. But let’s not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl Champion. It’s easy to forget, but he’s a phenomenal talent . We are happy with him.” Rodgers has been largely silent since ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news about the quarterback’s state of displeasure with the team. In the longest interview he’s gotten since, Rodgers told Kenny Mayne multiple times during his last SportsCenter show in May that he believes an organization should be about the people. But during Monday’s meeting, while discussing improvements to the stadium, Murphy said, “Lambeau Field is the best asset we have as an organization.” Rodgers said in May: “I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, the legacy of so many people who have gone before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a company and sometimes that is forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, its foundation by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the company. It is built by the people.” Murphy is expected to address reporters after the meeting. Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, but skipped all off-season activities, including the team’s mandatory mini-camp in June. That enabled the Packers to get sophomore quarterback Jordan Love, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, ready in case Rodgers doesn’t play this season.

