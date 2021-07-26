Sports
Cricket Australia sees Euros-style vaccine passport for Ashes summer
We were hopeful that we wouldn’t have to make really tight lockdown bubble-like arrangements in the summer, but if we were in that position then I think that’s something the players understand and get used to, Hockley said. But fingers crossed come the summer, would return to a level of normalcy. The protocols are suitable for the specific scenarios we find ourselves in.
Then there is the balance. Bubbles, hubs and an expensive COVID-19 dance venue plagued Cricket Australia somewhere in the $50 million region last season, sparking a host of internal questions about sustainability. The fact that only about 13 percent of the Australian population has been fully vaccinated by the end of July has tightened them up.
In the meantime, of course, sacrifices are made. In the Caribbean, the West Indies’ subsequent T20 International series against Pakistan has been shaved with one match to accommodate the delayed game three of Australia’s ODI series, while in Bangladesh players and staff celebrate Eid al-Islamic festival. Adha will miss to adhere to a 10-day pre-series quarantine period.
As members of the Australian tour group returned positive tests, there were plans for two members of the support staff to stay with them in the West Indies while they recovered, before the group traveled home together via commercial flights. What had not been established was how many positive cases it would take for the entire squad to stay in place instead of breaking up. A negative COVID-19 test is a prerequisite for all players boarding the charter flight to proceed to Bangladesh.
Everyone understands the importance of continuing to play international cricket, Hockley said. So if there are circumstances where people can’t comply with protocols, that means players have to sit down. There are several Australian players who have been unable to tour either due to injury, family commitments and the like, and that is an essential part of international touring at the moment.
As with most problems currently occurring in Australia, it all comes back to vaccines. Without a fully vaccinated tour party, Australia would not have a team in the West Indies, nor would they send it to Bangladesh. Without a significant vaccinated population in Australia by the summer, CA will duck and weave for a second consecutive season.
The fact that everyone is fully vaccinated gives us greater reassurance that people will not become seriously ill, Hockley said. That is the main difference why these trips could be carried out in the West Indies and Bangladesh compared to the trip to South Africa in March, which obviously had to be postponed.
A double vaccination of the entire tour group, including all our support staff, coaches and physios, gives us a much greater degree of confidence.
More confidence perhaps, but those fingers remain crossed.
