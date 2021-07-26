What a difference a year makes

2020 brought about huge changes within the organization of the Washington Football Team. A year away, let’s reflect on the improvements the franchise has made.

This month marks a year since the Washington Football Team went through dramatic changes across the organization. They saw their old name and logo, which meant so much to so many fans, officially retired. Known as the “Football Team” they looked like you bought EA’s Madden video game and forgot to get permission to use Washington’s name in the game.

soon after, an article from the Washington Post was released on charges of poor workplace culture in Washington, especially towards women. The trifecta was that the Washington Football Team had a year where they went 3-13, and frankly, the outlook for their 2020 season wasn’t much better.

They were a franchise with no name and an organization reeling from a bad culture. Both on and off the field, the franchise had no identity. The name change just made it a lot clearer.

Oh, and shortly before the season started, it was revealed that Ron Rivera had been diagnosed with cancer. Even the most optimistic fans struggled to stay positive.

Despite these obstacles and the revolving door at quarterback, the Washington Football Team improved their win tally by four games. They went 7-9, mostly supported by their second-placed defense, and made the playoffs. An extraordinary achievement, given the circumstances.

The off-season saw the Washington Football Team improve on some of their weaknesses. They signed William Jackson III to bolster the secondary, and Curtis Samuel seems to be a perfect fit for Washington. Combine that with a trade acquiring Ereck Flowers from the Dolphins and a solid – albeit on paper – NFL Draft, and Washington had a solid outdoor season acquiring new talent.

It remains to be seen whether Ryan Fitzpatrick will provide some stability at the quarterback position, one that desperately needs it. However, he should at least be an improvement.

The football operation has clearly improved, but so has the business. Mid-August Jason Wright was hired to be the new president of the Washington Football Team. He is charged with overseeing the workplace culture overhaul and leading the rebranding of the historic franchise.

Wright has made significant improvements. He has given fans a voice as the organization undergoes its rebranding. A sharp change of pace from the old regime.

He interacts with fans on Twitter, making himself more personal to the average fan, rather than appearing as a smearing corporate executive. He has listened to the wishes of the fans in what they want in the rebranding process, with the most notable requirement that the colors remain the same regardless of the name.

He put money into the annual budget to renovate the practice fields and reseed the grass at FedEx Field—a much-needed improvement for the Washington Football Team. And his most recent achievement was helping establish the… FAN Ambassador Network.

The network has assigned many Washington fans to provide advice and feedback on how to improve the fan experience for the Washington Football Team. This ranges from eating in the stadium to providing feedback on how to improve the merchandise offered to fans. This is another example of Wright giving fans a voice as the franchise undergoes historic changes.

For the first time since Dan Snyder took ownership of the franchise, fans seem to have a voice and understanding of what’s happening in Ashburn.

As many can see, what a difference a year makes. While the franchise is still looking for its permanent name to cement its identity, many positive improvements have been made.

As Washington enters its second training camp under the new regime, or as some would call it “a new era,” it should permeate the minds of fans.

The Washington Football Team seems to be getting better, both in its football activities and in its business operations. For the first time in what seems like a long time, the Washington Football Team is on an upward trajectory.

It’s easy to get stuck and downright annoyed by the constant chatter about name changes. It’s easy to be skeptical that property won’t interfere with day-to-day activities again. It’s fair to be skeptical that this is all a farce. Another facade of the franchise is making improvements, only to prove later that nothing like that happened.

It’s also a rational complaint that the old name and logo were changed in the first place.

However, if you look beyond its grubby past, the franchise is making positive changes. Things can certainly change for the worse, but for now, the franchise seems to have finally gotten it right. Whether that leads to playoff wins remains to be seen, but Washington is at least beginning to turn the tide.