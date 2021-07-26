BTS Star Shows Support For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Athlete And Teen K-Pop Fan Shin Yubin





BTS’s K-pop artist V shared a post on social media for South Korean teenage table tennis player Shin Yubin, who is competing in the Tokyo Olympics. V, who is reportedly Shin’s favorite member of the global boy band, posted a comment on South Korea’s Weverse platform in support of her at the Tokyo Games. On Sunday, the 17-year-old – the youngest member of South Korea’s women’s table tennis team – defeated Luxembourg’s Ni Xia Lian, a 58-year-old Chinese-born Olympic athlete who is a former world champion. Shin defeated the veteran athlete in the second round of the women’s singles table tennis. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the BTS member’s message of support was posted on Weverse, the Korean mobile app and web platform where fans and artists can interact with each other. V’s official Weverse username is 주윤탄 (the Korean spelling for “Joo Yun-tan”), South Korea’s star today reported in June. The username is reportedly a combination of his dog’s name briquette (who can be spelled Yeon-tan in English) and Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat (known as 주윤발 in Korean, which can be spelled Joo Yoon-bal in English). korea boo reported a member of the “army” (the collective name for BTS fans) posted a screenshot of an interview Shin did with the South Korean television network YTN, depicting the athlete with a caption from the program that read: “I’m listening to BTS’ new song often… feels like my condition is getting better.” In response to that BTS fan’s Weverse post, V is said to have posted a comment that read: “화이팅 [Fighting]” with a thumbs-up emoji. Fighting is a Korean expression used to encourage and encourage others. Yonhap reported that Shin has been seen in previous interviews with photos of BTS in her backpack. The BTS song that keeps the teenage table tennis player going when she’s feeling down is reportedly “Dope”, their single from the 2015 EP The most beautiful moment in life, Pt. 1. In June, Shin posted an image of her with a BTS album signed by the band. The post, which featured the hashtags BTS and Bangtansonyeondan (the band’s full name in Korean), included a note in Korean that translates to: “I’m a seong deok.” Seong deok is a Korean phrase that translates to “successful fan.” Shin will play against 24-year-old Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong Tuesday in the third round of the women’s singles table tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kpop-bts-v-shows-support-shin-yubin-table-tennis-player-south-korea-1613107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos