Auburn’s Smoke Monday, Zakoby McClain on Waiting Lists for Thorpe, Butkus Awards





american football

7/26-2021 11:15:00 AM By: Jeff Shearer Smoke Monday

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn Senior Defenders Zakoby McClain and Smoke Monday have been named on the watch lists for the Butkus Award and the Raycom Jim Thorpe Award, respectively. McClain, a watchlist representative for the Chuck Bednarik Award for Collegiate Defensive Player of the Year, led the country last season with 113 tackles, averaging 10.3 stops per game, taking third in the SEC and 19.e national. Monday, a returning starter at safety, earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2020 after making 73 tackles, including four tackles for losses. The Butkus Award honoring the nation’s top linebackers began its 37th annual roster process today by announcing its collegiate and high school preseason watchlists. In his 37e season, the Butkus Award watch list includes 51 linebackers, reflecting the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the greatest defensive player in football history. The Collegiate Butkus Award watchlist features candidates from 51 universities, including returning finalist Devin Lloyd of Utah and five returning semifinalists. Semifinalists are expected to be named November 1, finalists November 22, and winners on or before December 7. There is no requirement to appear on the watch list to win the prize. The Butkus Award is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. The award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes college football’s most prestigious awards.

The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org For more information. The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association announced the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List Monday. This list includes 40 of the country’s top defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent. The preseason waiting list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final and players with outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses. Monday is one of seven SEC student athletes on the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist. A screening committee made up of OSHOF members keeps an eye on the players on the watch list, narrowing the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee meets again on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists will be presented to a national panel of more than 250 sportswriters, sports reporters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will be officially presented in Oklahoma City, following ESPN’s live presentation at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all past winners are invited to celebrate each year. Each year, more than 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet, including many celebrities and dignitaries. For more information about the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and past award winners, please visit: www.oklahomasportshalloffame.org Zakoby McClain Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/7/26/football-auburns-smoke-monday-zakoby-mcclain-on-watch-lists-for-thorpe-butkus-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos