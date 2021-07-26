Northwest CT air quality group wary of Cricket Valley’s conversion plans





KENT — Members of the Western Connecticut Clean Air Action wary of the Cricket Valley Energy Center recently announced plans to switch its fuel source from natural gas to hydrogen.

The natural gas-powered facility in Dover Plains, NY — which has sparked the ire of those living just over the border in northwestern Connecticut — is partnering with General Electric to gradually increase the plant’s hydrogen use and eventually convert it to what it is described as “100 percent hydrogen-powered.”

Kent resident Mike Benjamin said it sounds like a “promising partnership,” but he and other WCCAA members are awaiting further details on the conversion plans.

“Using hydrogen fuel is not necessarily environmentally friendly,” he said. “Hydrogen is an energy storage technology — not an energy source — because it takes another energy source to make hydrogen fuel.” The Cricket Valley Energy Center has been at the center of controversy longer than it has been in operation. Proposed in 2009 and approved in 2012, construction of the plant began in the summer of 2017 and was completed encountered opposition, including from WCCAA – a group of residents of northwestern Connecticut committed to air quality protection fashioned specifically to combat the plant. Despite efforts by the organization and others with environmental and health concerns to prevent the natural gas-fired facility from coming online, the plant went live last year. Benjamin said not much, if anything, would change in terms of environmental impact if Cricket Valley uses natural gas to produce hydrogen fuel — but there could be improvement if an environmentally friendly source is used instead. “If the hydrogen fuel is produced using low-carbon energy sources such as wind and solar, the conversion to hydrogen fuel could be beneficial for the environment,” he said. Cricket Valley plans to begin a multi-week test of a hydrogen-natural gas mixture in one of the plant’s turbines by the end of next year to prepare for the transition to the fuel source and “demonstrate the feasibility of the converting the natural gas-fired facility to use green hydrogen,” the company says announced earlier this month. While they await more information on Cricket Valley’s plans, Benjamin said he and other WCCAA members will continue to monitor air quality in the region to assess the environmental impact of the plants. Working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the University of Connecticut, WCCAA has monitored the air at several locations, including Kent School, which is only five miles from the factory.

