Colts announce changes to football operations personneloperatie

Westfield, Ind. The Indianapolis Colts have announced the following changes to the football staff.

Kevin Rogers has been elevated to the team’s player staff director. Entering his 21st season with the Colts, he was most recently director of pro personnel for 2014-19. Rogers was promoted to that position after spending four years (2010–13) as an associate director of the team’s pro staff. He initially joined the Colts as an operations intern during the team’s training camp in 2001. Rogers was a Scouting Assistant from 2001-05 and a Pro Scout from 2006-09. He was a member of two Super Bowl teams as a pro scout, including the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI Championship. Rogers graduated from Villanova University in 2001 and was a quarterback on the Wildcats football team.

Brian Decker was named director of team development for the Colts. He is entering his fifth season with the team and was previously director of player development from 2018-19. Decker joined the Colts in 2017 as a player personnel strategist. He started in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Decker has consulted on athlete selection and development across all major professional sports. A military veteran who retired after 22 years of service and attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Special Forces, his last assignment was Commander of Special Forces Assessment and Selection. Decker oversaw the development and execution of the talent acquisition strategy to select future green berets. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky and then earned his master’s degree in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School.

John Park has been elevated to director of football research. He is entering his sixth season with the team and was previously the team’s football research and strategy manager for four seasons (2017-20) and Football Research/Analysis (2016). He remains responsible for identifying, developing and deploying resources to support and inform all football activities. Prior to Indianapolis, Park worked in the NFL Player Engagement Department and for the Rutgers football team in both player development and recruiting roles. He was also an advisor to Alvarez & Marsal and PricewaterhouseCoopers and was a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA). Park received his bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology with a minor in African and Asian language literature from Duke University and also received his master’s degree in actuarial science from Columbia University.

Jon Shaw has been elevated to director of pro scouting after serving as assistant director of pro scouting for the Colts from 2018-19. Entering his 16th season with the team, he previously served as a Colts pro scout/special projects (2011-17) and scout assistant (2006-2011). In 2011, Shaw also served as a defensive assistant along with his Scouting responsibilities. He earned his start with the team in 2006 as an intern in football operations. Shaw was a four-year defensive back starter for St. Lawrence University and also lettered in lacrosse.

Anthony Coughlan was appointed area scout. He served as the team’s college scouting coordinator from 2018-19. Coughlan joined Indianapolis in 2017 as a player personnel assistant following his role as a recruiting assistant at Ohio State in 2016. In 2015, he worked as a public relations intern for the Kansas City Chiefs after graduating from Ohio State with a degree in strategic communications. . As a college student, Coughlan spent one season as a student manager for the Ohio State football program and two seasons as an intern with cornerbacks and special teams.

Mitch Chester was named Scouting Coordinator/Travel Coordinator for the Colts. He served as the team’s football operations assistant from 2018-19 where he helped organize and run all of the team’s travel and football operations and assisted with training camp logistics. Chester previously served with the Colts as an intern on football operations during the 2017 off-season and as a remote game charter for the Cleveland Browns from 2015-17. He previously coached the defensive line at St. Norbert College (2016-18) and was a defensive graduate assistant at Carroll University (2015-16). Chester served as a student assistant coach (defense) in 2014 for his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, after a four-year (2010-13) playing career as a defensive end for the Pointers.

Andrew Hoyle is entering his fourth season with the Colts and his second as a Scouting Assistant. In 2019, he did an internship with the team’s sports science department after serving as an operations assistant during the off-season. Hoyle joined the Colts in 2018 as a materials intern. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the state of Florida. Hoyle served as an office assistant in athletic affairs (2018) and student equipment manager (2016-18) at the State of Florida while working on his degree.

Kasia Omilian begins her second season with the Colts and her first as a Scouting Assistant. In 2020, she did an internship at the team’s football operations department, assisting with team travel and coordinating player travel. Omilian got her start with the Colts in 2019 as a soccer operations intern supporting the team’s offseason program. Prior to Indianapolis, she was a football recruiting assistant for four seasons (2016-20) while attending the University of Washington. She also worked as a summer soccer operations intern for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and 2018. Omilian holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in law, societies and justice.

Kyle Davis has been elevated to the Colts’ athletic trainer. Before that, he was the assistant athletic coach of the team for 10 seasons (2010-20). Davis got his start on the team as a season intern during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from East Central University in 2006 and a master’s degree in education from ECU in 2008.

Thomas Byrd is the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow. He has nine years of coaching experience, including eight collegiate-level seasons at Pacific University (2020), Contra Costa College (2012, 2019), Concordia University (2017), New Mexico Highlands University (2015-16), Boise State (2014) and the state of Arkansas (2013). In 2018, Byrd was a member of the coaching staff for the Arkansas Twisters of the National Gridiron League. He played at Boise State from 2007-2011, earning three letters. Byrd earned First Team All-Conference honors in 2010. Colts Offensive Line Coach Chris Strausser was on the Boise State coaching staff throughout Byrd’s tenure with the Broncos and was his position coach for two seasons (2010-11).

Andrew Dees has been named a Colts Coaching Fellow. He has 23 years of coaching experience, including six seasons in the NFL. Dees spent the past two years in the NFL league office, helping with player safety and on duty. He previously served on the coaching staff of the Buffalo Bills (2012, 2017-18) and San Diego Chargers (2013-15). Dees has coached collegiately at the University of Massachusetts (2011), Temple (2006-2010), the University of Buffalo (2001-05), Stony Brook (1998-2000), and Wagner College (1997). He began his coaching career at St. John the Baptist (NY) High School in 1996. As a player, Dees spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (1993) and Cincinnati Bengals (1992). He played tight end and offensive tackle at Syracuse.