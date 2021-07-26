Men’s Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team Honors





Skyhawks recognized for having a team score of 3.20 or higher during the 2020-21 academic year; Three Seniors Deserve ITA Scholar-Athlete Honor EASTON, Mass. (July 26, 2021) – Stonehill College’s men’s tennis program has been named one of 80 programs in NCAA Division II, including four of the Northeast-10 conference, to earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team status, while three recent graduates were awarded ITA Scholar-Athlete status for achieving a grade point average of over 3.50 for the academic year. Stonehill will receive ITA All-Academic Team status for posting a team score of 3.20 or above for the 2020-21 academic year. The Skyhawks receive the honor for the second year in a row, led by recent graduates Joey Conrod, Vincent Huynha and Aleksander Lazowski who are among 523 Division II student athletes, including 20 from the NE10, to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status for posting a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the academic year. Conrad, who recently graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 3.68 and a bachelor’s degree in health science major from Stonehill, earns ITA Scholar-Athlete status for the second year in a row. He is a two-time recipient of the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award that has been included in the NE10 Academic Honor Roll all eight semesters and has been awarded Academic Distinction status for having a semester GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, as well as the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. eight semesters at the College. Conrod was awarded the Saint Thomas Aquinas, Patron Saint of Students, Medal for having the highest cumulative GPA in the men’s tennis team for the first time this spring, and was awarded the Stonehill Athletics Spring Junior Achievement Award in 2020. Lazowski recently graduated from Stonehill with a cumulative GPA of 3.52 and a bachelor’s degree in marketing major from the College, earning ITA Scholar-Athlete status for the second consecutive year. He has received the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award and has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, with Academic Distinction status for having a semester GPA between 3.50 and 3.99, as well as the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for all eight semesters. Lazowski achieved Academic Excellence status for the NE10 Honor Roll for having a perfect 4.0 GPA one semester and has been inducted into Alpha Mu Alpha Honor Society. Huynh graduated from Stonehill last month with a cumulative GPA of 3.27 and a bachelor’s degree in management major, earning ITA Scholar-Athlete honors for the first time. The transfer of West Liberty University in West Virginia is named for the NE10 Academic Honor Roll, with Academic Distinction status, as well as the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for three semesters. Huynh earned All-Conference honors as a freshman at West Liberty. Stonehill finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 1-9, including 1-8 in the NE10, aligning the Conference record with 20e NE10 tournament appearance. Nine of the Skyhawks’ ten opponents were regionally ranked this spring, reaching the postseason for the third straight year. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

