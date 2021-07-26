Four bears ensure places in the final







Robert Hanashiro/VS Today Sports Reigning Olympic champion in the 100-meter backstroke Ryan Murphy enters Monday’s final as the best seed.

More than a dozen golden bears in action as the Olympics enter their first full week

TOKYO 16 Golden Bears in seven sports have been in action in Tokyo in the past 24 hours, with four safe places in the final in the coming days. Ryan Murphy is one of three to finish first in the 100m backstroke semifinals with a time of 52.24. He currently holds the world and Olympic record with a record 51.85 in August 2016 in Rio. The seven sports in competition were: women’s rowing, rugby, softball, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, women’s table tennis and women’s water polo. Rowing for women

Rowan McKellar Britain’s first in the women’s four repechage with a time of 6:46.20. Her team will play in Final A on Thursday. Kendall Chase and the United States moved back four places in fifth place. They will then compete in Final B, which also takes place on Thursday. Rugby A couple of bears competed in rugby sevens with Sunday night and early Monday morning Danny Barrett and Team USA got off to a hot 2-0 start. The Eagles defeated Ireland 19-17 after a three minute lead 12-0 into the game and also defeated Kenya 19-14 after scoring a try at death to win the game. Barrett started both games and the US has now secured a spot in the quarter-finals. In the meantime, Andre Jin Coquillard and the Republic of Korea were unable to find success in the first two games, both in Australia and New Zealand. softball

Valerie Arioto and the United States (5-0) defeated No. 2 Japan 2-1, giving up only their second run of the Olympics. The US came from behind for the second consecutive game as it trailed 1-0 en route to the final two frames. The win gave US home field advantage en route to the gold medal game, which will be a rematch against Japan on Tuesday. Swimming for men Two Bears advanced to the 100m backstroke final with a top eight place finish in Sunday night’s semifinals. Reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Murphy (USA) set the top time in the semi-finals (52.24), while Hugo González (Spain) clocked 53.05, fourth fastest in the second moto and seventh fastest overall. Early Monday morning (PT), Zheng Quaho (Singapore) placed 22nd overall in the 200 butterfly heats in 1:56.42. Swimming for women

Alicia Wilson of Great Britain competed overnight and qualified for the semi-finals in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.39. She will race again tonight. Table tennis for women

Lily Zhang (USA) defeated Edem Offiong of Nigeria in the second round of the women’s singles. Tonight she will play in the third round. Water polo for women Six Cal women’s water polo players competed in Tokyo and four competed in the Spain v Canada game. Roser Tarrago of Spain defeated Canada and Kelly McKee , related Paul and Emma Wright 14-10. Tarrago collected a hat-trick in the effort, playing 18:48. Anna Illes of Hungary scored her first goal of the Tokyo Olympics in a 10-10 draw against the Russian Olympic Committee. Illes has one goal and one block so far and played a total of 17:38. Kitty Lynn Joustra (Netherlands) was the last Bear to participate when her team fell to the Australians. CalBears.com will provide daily coverage of the Olympics and fans can also follow the Golden Bears on Cal’s social media accounts. All Olympic content can be found at CalBears.com/Olympics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2021/7/26/olympics-three-bears-secure-spots-in-the-finals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos