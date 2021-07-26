



CHAPEL HILLNorth Carolina Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Jenny Levy is the 2021IWLCA South Region Coach of the Year, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced Monday. Other regional winners included Jill Batcheller of Drexel (Mid-Atlantic), Acacia Walker-Weinstein of Boston College (Northeast) and Kelly Amonte Hiller of Northwestern (West/Midwest). In 2021, Levy led Carolina to 20 straight wins to open the season, a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and ninth trip to at least the NCAA semifinals in the last 12 tournaments. Levy led UNC to its 12th final four and ninth regular-season ACC title under her tutelage, extending its winning streak over the 2020 and 2021 seasons to 27 games. That 27-game winning streak is the longest in school history and the seventh longest in NCAA annals. UNC set a perfect, 9-0, record in the ACC regular season, the top conference in America, going 18-1 against IWLCA-ranked teams in 2021. Carolina led the nation in scoring defense (with 6.57 goals allowed per game), beating its opponents in 2021 with 9.05 goals per game (third nationally). The Tar Heels’ 20 wins equal the UNC program record. UNC won its sixth ACC overall tournament and Levy’s ACC coaching peers voted her the 2021 ACC Coach of the Year for the sixth time. At the end of the season, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame named Levy as a 2021 inductee to its ranks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2021/7/26/womens-lacrosse-levy-wins-iwlca-regional-coaching-honor.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos