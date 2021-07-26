



Laura Delany leads Ireland to victory in first T20I against the Netherlands Laura Delany celebrates her first T20I half century DUBLIN Laura Delany, captain of Ireland’s women’s cricket team, scored a superb 61 in her first international half-century as her side took a dominant 28-point win today in the first T20 International of the four-game series against the Netherlands in Malahide. After winning the toss and sending the home side off first, the Dutch squad got off to a good start by snagging the key wicket of Gaby Lewis for just 6. However, that cornered Irish captain Delany. The skipper achieved her highest T20 International score of 61 from 43 balls and her first international half-century came from just 36 balls. Her innings were interrupted by eight limits, many of which scored from the offside while she went wide or too high on everything. While Delany had entered the field with a tentative looking 13-1, by the time she was out Ireland was standing a healthy 107-3 in 15th and looking good to be on top. She eventually fell and crushed a pull shot high in the outfield, but was caught near Cow Corner. Shauna Kavanagh, splitting a score of 69 runs with her captain, dropped the next ball for a well put together 21, but late runs from Eimear Richardson (19) and Orla Prendergast (27* from 13 balls) gave the Irish side a target set above 150. The Ireland tally of 160-6 was their fourth highest T20I team score with 20 fours and a six from a side looking like they wanted to set the agenda for the series early on. A little breadth and the skipper pounces pic.twitter.com/zg4SeSRcr6 — Ireland Womens Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) July 26, 2021 Dutch openers Frederique Overdijk and Heather Siegers needed a solid start in the chase and started slowly, albeit keeping their wickets. It wasn’t until the end of the fifth inning that Orla Prendergast made the first breakthrough, which led to a light-hearted shot by Siegers, who was well caught halfway through by Richardson for 10. Celeste Raack then claimed two wickets in the 10th over to leave the Netherlands 51-3, and needed 11 over in the last ten overs to win. Miranda Veringmeier hit a breezy 33 from 15 balls to give momentum to the visitors’ pursuit, but the introduction of Leah Paul Player of the Series against Scotland in May spelled the end of the Dutch chances. Three wickets fell into eight balls and Lara Maritz (3-13) agreed to three identical layoffs which were all bowled and saw Ireland go home with 28 runs by the end of the Dutch innings. Delany was named Player of the Match and the two sides return to the same venue tomorrow for the second T20I. MATCH AGREEMENT Ireland Women v Netherlands Women, 1st Match T20I International Challenge, Malahide Cricket Club, 26th July 2021 Ireland 160-6 (20 left; L Delany 61, O Prendergast 27*; E Lynch 2-14)

Netherlands 132-7 (20 over; M Veringmeier 33; L Maritz 3-13, C Raack 2-20) Ireland Women won by 28 runs View full scorecard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketireland.ie/news/article/laura-delany-leads-ireland-to-victory-in-first-t20i-against-netherlands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos