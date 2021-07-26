Despite social distancing during global pandemic, Temple Football is thriving in community outreach

Time and location. The two are often linked. You can be in the same place, but it can seem different at different times. Conversely, things are different all over the world at the same time.

There’s a new self-help book out there that many Philadelphia sports fans are talking about, written by Scott O’Neil, who was the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers, titled “Be Where Your Feet Are.”

Temple red shirt sophomore quarterback Real Mitchell maybe could have co-authored that book.

Mitchell, who grew up in Eastvale, California (just outside Los Angeles), came to Philadelphia after spending two seasons in the state of Iowa. The swift-footed traveler has found ways to stay grounded wherever he has called home.

Mitchell is Temple Football’s leader in giving back to the community, something he also spent a lot of time doing in high school and in the state of Iowa. It’s no surprise that he is Temple’s nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

“I think I always volunteered when I was growing up,” Mitchell said of his penchant for community activism. “It started in late high school with food campaigns and high school with youth organizations like the YMCA, offering my time. That grew into volunteering for my church, participating in food campaigns, and with community sports teams.”

Much of this was taught to him at a young age. Mitchell’s father, Rodney, served in the Marines for over 30 years and was a role model in a lifetime of service.

“I think it’s innate in me,” Mitchell said of his willingness to give back. “It’s in my DNA in a way, I would see my father give back a lot, whether that’s giving something back to church on Sunday or seeing someone on the side of the street who is in need. I believe as a Christian it’s something to which I have been called.”

“Personally, there’s a sense of humility I have regarding not thinking I’m better than anyone else, so why not give back when you see someone in need.”

There’s nothing Mitchell doesn’t want to commit to and sometimes his community dictates the kind of engagement he serves.

“Iowa State was great, especially with people with special needs, which was great,” Mitchell said. “I was also a representative of the Green Dot. The Green Dot is an organization that many universities have to prevent violence on and off campus. I was a kind of spokesperson for them to bring the matter to attention.”

“At Temple, we often help people in poverty. One of the biggest differences between the two schools is that their programs allow us to have more community activities in Temple.”

In addition to the huge impact his father had, Mitchell also sees football as a catalyst for his desire to give back.

“A lot of my previous teammates, whether in high school or college, had opportunities to give back,” he said. “And football is a family oriented sport. When you see people in need, I don’t know many football players who would turn their heads away from someone. And I’m just one of those individuals who like to put a smile on someone’s face and help them as best as I do can.”

His leadership has helped bring other players along and that helps in playing the quarterback position.

“I’m a leader first and then a quarterback,” he emphasizes. “That’s how I was raised and it was instilled in me at a very young age. To be able to play quarterback and hit the ball every down, your influence is increased. It’s important that everyone who is in that leadership position understands the power they have and I think I understand that to some degree and I can influence my teammates and make them better, whether it’s reaching out to the community and getting them more involved in a certain game, getting them locked in are and to perform to their maximum potential.”

“I feel like I’ve been doing it for so long, 10-11 years, that in a way it seems effortless. You do something because you want to do it and it’s supposed to be done a certain way and hopefully guys follow.”

Even though he leads, he credits those who have gone before him.

“I’ve looked at older guys at every level of football I’ve played, whether it’s their leadership skills or play-making skills, and I’ve incorporated some of their traits into my makeup.”

One of the ways he tries to help is by introducing his teammates to better mental health awareness. He has started regular meetings under the acronym RAISE Raising Awareness in Student-athletes’ mental health Everywhere.

“It’s an organization I wanted to start about mental health. These days you see guys talking about it on social media. We meet once a week and I’ll have a slide show to start a dialogue. We have an average of 7 – 10 guys at each session, and it keeps growing.”

Mitchell has Dr. Hired Stephanie Coakley, Temple’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Mental Health. Coakley’s expertise has helped Mitchell shape his program and the two hope to expand the program from just football player involvement to all Temple student athletes.