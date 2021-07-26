Sports
NKY Tennis player on his way to Tokyo for Paralympics
Emmy Kaiser doesn’t wait for people to tell her what to do.
Emmy, a free spirit who follows the bidding of her own mind, is a highly motivated individual and a Paralympic tennis star.
Emmy is about to travel to Tokyo to compete in her third Paralympic Games, her first in London and her second in Rio.
Although she did not medal in any of her first two Paralympic games, she was once considered the 11th best Paralympic tennis player in the world and was number one in the United States.
Emmy has spina bifida and excels at the sport from a wheelchair.
As a child she played various sports, but showed a little more interest in tennis and ballet. As an adult, she has competed in scull races at Winton Woods in Cincinnati.
Emmy attended Blessed Sacrament School in Ft. Mitchell, and then attended St. Henry High School in Erlanger.
She went to college and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Her graduate studies were in sports and exercise psychology.
Emmy is impressed by athletes from time to time, but really it’s just one of many thoughts running through her very active brain.
“When I was little, I was impressed by Esther Vergeer,” Emmy said of a Dutch wheelchair tennis player who retired in 2013. “I mean, who wouldn’t be, with a 10-year winning streak of 470 games and eight Paralympic medals. But I don’t think I have a role model right now.”
In addition to the Paralympics, Emmy has attended the Parapan American Games in Toronto in 2015, where she reached the semifinals in doubles and singles, and Guadalajara in 2011, where she won gold in doubles and silver in singles. From 2009 to 2016, she was a member of the World Cup team every year.
Emmy has been to 29 countries.
“London was my first Paralympic Games, and it was great,” she said. “The whole experience, being in England, meeting other participants, being immersed in your sport with competition and people watching, I enjoyed it.”
This year’s Paralympic Games will not have an audience in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something Kaiser regrets as she sees the audience as adding to the experience.
But she will be busy without much time to relax. She trains in Alabama before heading to the Paralympics, which begin on August 24.
She has an exercise bike at home, and she has two trainers and a few hitting partners who work with her.
She also has a few different jobs, even though she is a full-time pro athlete. She is a substitute teacher in St. Henry, and she coaches, both able-bodied and wheelchair tennis, at Blue Ash Recreation Center and the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation.
“Babalot Raquet Company supports me and provides me with tennis equipment,” Emmy explained. “They’re great. But here in the United States, nobody really pays attention to the Paralympics. You rarely see them on TV, like the regular Olympics. What Babalot doesn’t give me, of course I have to pay, like my travel expenses, living expenses and chair, and I have to work to pay for it.”
When she is free, Kaiser reads or visits her boyfriend via Skype since he lives in Austin, Texas. She also hopes to move there.
Emmy’s ideal career goal would be to coach wheelchair tennis in college.
Emmy enjoys talking to younger children and sharing her life mantra with them, which is ‘Play the cards you’re dealt’.
“You can’t choose the cards you get, but you can choose how you play them,” she explained. “I could have stayed in Cincinnati and worked at a bank. I could have been a teacher like my mother and my sister. But that’s not the way I chose to play the hand.”
-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN Contributor
Photos provided
