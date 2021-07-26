July 27 | Palo Alto Seniors Table Tennis [ Free Fun Exercise ]

This post was contributed by a community member. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

Palo Alto Senior Table Tennis reopens for an enjoyable free fun exercise

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are at Gym A, Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto

There is no fee. You are welcome if you are 55 years or older.

Bring your own paddle; wear rubber-soled shoes; bring a snack and a bottle of water.

Balls are provided. We now have five tables spread across the entire basketball court. The gym has updated LED ceiling lights. Top floor windows are opened for ventilation.

You must ‘re-register’ and sign a new Waiver. Covid protocol If you have been vaccinated, you must submit proof of your vaccination and the date of the 2nd injection when you register. Most if not all of our participants have been vaccinated.

If you have not been vaccinated, you must wear a good mask at all times. Map to Gym A, Cubberley Community Center