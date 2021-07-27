Chicago White Sox activate IL’s DH Eloy Jimenez ahead of Monday’s game in Kansas City





MILWAUKEE — Just days before the MLB trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox added a bat in the form of injured left fielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez. Jimenez was activated for Monday’s game at the Kansas City Royals. To make way for Jimenez, the White Sox called in infielder Jake Burger for Triple-A Charlotte. “I feel very excited to be with the boys again,” Jimenez said Monday. Jimenez, 24, has been out since spring practice with a torn left pectoral fish after trying to catch a ball over the outfield wall. “It was a long process, but I’m finally back. I feel 200% now,” he said. The White Sox thrive even without Jimenez in the lineup. “It’s fair for him to feel like ‘let me take my at bats and help,'” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said on Sunday. “Reports have gone full steam ahead.” In other words, La Russa doesn’t want Jimenez to put too much pressure on himself as he takes his first at bats of the season. The team has an 8.5 game lead in the AL Central en route to their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night. “It’s one of the best performances from a team that loses important guys, starting with him,” said La Russa. “[Jimenez is] an RBI machine – and here we are where we are.” The Sox are also awaiting the return of center fielder Luis Robert from a right hip flexor injury. He is a few weeks behind Jimenez in his rehab. The team already lost second baseman Nick Madrigal (torn right hamstring) this season. None of those injuries slowed them down. The organization has taken advantage of those filling in for Jimenez, including Yermin Mercedes early in the season and fellow rookie Andrew Vaughn of late. The former player is now in minors, but the latter has a .949 OPS in July. “You get what you deserve,” La Russa said of Vaughn. “The fact that Eloy is here won’t take away at bats for Andrew.” Jimenez is expected to get most of his at bats at DH, while Vaughn will continue to play on the left, although La Russa didn’t commit to a set strategy. Jimenez is not known for being a great defensive outfielder, although he has been given time on the field during his rehabilitation process. Jimenez should help the team against right-handed pitching. His slugging percentage and OPS are both higher against the right than the left and the Sox have struggled against some of the better rights in the league. They are 28th in OPS against right-handers they have met in teams of plus-.500. “I think we’re just going to see for ourselves,” said La Russa.

