Ashes: England players to discuss plans for families to travel to Australia
England men’s players will meet the England and Wales Cricket Board as some are considering withdrawing from this winter’s Ashes if their families are not allowed to travel to Australia.
Talks between players, the ECB and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) are scheduled for this week.
Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world.
Players competing in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes face the prospect of being away from home for four months.
The first Ashes Test in Brisbane starts on December 8, but players who also participate in the T20 World Cup – which starts in October – will leave the UK in mid-September.
They might then not return home until after the last test in Perth ends on January 18.
An update to the ECB from Cricket Australia and the Australian government is expected in early August.
The situation is complicated by parts of Australia being locked down, while the five Ashes tests are played in five different states, which have their own rules.
England will train in Loughborough on Wednesday, before the squad meets over the weekend for the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, which starts on August 4.
There is concern among the players, some of whom have young families. One has indicated to BBC Sport that he would be reluctant to participate fully in the Ashes series if his family is not allowed to travel.
Historically, families have joined English players on Ashes tours, spanning Christmas and New Years.
The Ashes will take place with no traveling English fans and limited representation from foreign media.
If England are not at full strength, the credibility of the oldest Test series in cricket would be at stake.
One solution could be for the series to be postponed for a year, with England instead touring Pakistan, where they will arrive at the end of 2022.
That would tie in with a T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in autumn 2022, but Australia would have to reschedule the Tests against other opponents.
England depart for Bangladesh, where preparations for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman will begin on about September 19.
The participants in the Ashes will go to Australia after the World Cup, which ends on November 14.
They will be joining a group of red-ball specialists who will leave the UK in early November.
All members of the English party must be quarantined for 14 days when entering Australia, regardless of where they come from.
Australian players competing in the T20 World Cup will find themselves in the same situation.
England are ready to warm up to the Ashes with a series of matches within the squad that will also include England Lions.
