Rocky Mountain Tennis Center Brings Sports to Athletes of All Levels – Boulder Daily Camera

Kyle Taulman didn’t want to play wheelchair tennis when he was 9 years old.

Back then, a resident of Steamboat Springs, the now 19-year-old student from the University of Colorado at Boulder simply couldn’t play a sport geared toward able-bodied people. The coaches on the program did not understand how to teach the adaptive version of the sport.

When the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center and the 5430 Kids Tennis Foundation first introduced their wheelchair program last year, his view of the sport changed dramatically.

During COVID, I was looking for something to do and I saw that there was actually a wheelchair tennis camp, Taulman explained. When I was younger and I played I didn’t really enjoy it because I learned able-bodied tennis. They don’t learn the same mobility we would get in wheelchair tennis, so when I tried wheelchair tennis with these guys early last summer, I thought, Oh! I finally understand how to move in tennis.

The program has expanded to a number of athletes in the area. Over the weekend, 26 players gathered at the CU South Tennis Complex to learn, play and have fun in the sweltering heat. They welcomed top coaches from across the country, from Highlands Ranch coach Frank Adams to a Paralympic bronze medalist from the 2000 Sydney Games.

He may have once represented the United States on the world stage, but now Scott Douglas, 57, works as an associate professor at the University of Northern Colorado in the School of Sport and Exercise Science. He has helped Kendall and Donna Chitambar, who own the RMTC, instruct athletes and teach them all the nuances associated with the wheelchair version of the sport.

Last year, he accepted a coaching job with CU’s new wheelchair tennis club team, which Taulman plays for. One day he hopes to coach a future Paralympic gold medalist. But for now, he’s happy to share the sport with those who love it the most.

It’s just summer camp, Douglas said of the weekend festivities. Then we have our regular workouts at Rocky Mountain Tennis Center, here year round. In the winter we have the bubble and we play indoors, but we tried to have ongoing programming. It’s not in season in winter, but it’s a great time to get better. I started in February, came twice a week and really got into it. We were still building it, so it’s still in its infancy.

Tomas Majetic and Sabina Czauz, both 14, started the program together last year. Since then, they have come to appreciate the sport more as they develop their skills.

My mother found it and brought me here, Majetic said. I like it more than when I started. It got more fun.

For the most part, it’s summer and I wouldn’t really do anything, Czauz said. It gives me a way to move more, especially since I can’t walk that far. It also gives me something to look forward to if it’s been a bit of a bad week or whatever.

Krista Ramirez-Villatoro, 22, started playing the sport in California when she attended UCLA. When the pandemic sent her home, she tried her luck with the RMTC program. Since then, she has accomplished more than she could have ever hoped for with her original team.

I think this is a lot more player development than just for fun, so we’re definitely going to work a lot more on our skills, she said. I appreciate that. I think this is the difference between athletics and recreational tennis, so you learn how to have a better game strategy and how to actually play matches.

Jason Allen, who works as the national manager of research and education at the US Tennis Association, has worked with the Chitambars for years. He came to Colorado from Orlando this week for the junior tournament in Denver and decided to help organize the summer camp.

He is excited about the direction the organization has taken and can’t wait to see where it goes.

The Rocky Mountain Tennis Center and what they do in my opinion is literally the archetype of how all tennis programs should be,” he said, “because in general they are a phenomenal tennis program that serves the public quite well in all facets, from novice players to high-performance players.

“Tennis is for everyone and all sports should be for everyone. Having a wheelchair tennis program and having an adaptive tennis program is a great way to wrap up your programming at a club and be fully inclusive. Tennis lends itself to being the most integrative of all disabled sports because, especially in wheelchair tennis, there is no difference in the rules except for two bounces.