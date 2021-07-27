Deon Cole Pays $5.7M for Coveted LA Tennis Court Estate





Actor Deon Cole paid $5.7 million for the custom tennis court estate in Encino.

Actor-screenwriter Deon Cole, known for his role as Charlie Telphy in the ABC comedy blackish and the spin-off series grown up, has purchased a home in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles for $5.7 million, according to real estate sources familiar with the deal. The Italian villa-style home in Encino has over 8,000 square feet of living space, seven … [+] bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The Italian villa style house, situated on a hillside plot in the Encino district, measures over 8000 square meters with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a media room, wine cellar and elevator, according to the listing on Forbes Global Properties. Outside, the walled and gated estate offers some of the best mountain and valley views in the area with a resort style pool, spa and championship tennis court. Hilton & Hyland’s listing agent Paul Salazar updated and staged the custom home to help it … [+] stand out in a competitive Encino market.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The outdoor amenities, especially the floodlit tennis court, sparked interest throughout Los Angeles, says Hilton & Hyland estates director Paul Salazarwho held the list. In addition to a fresh coat of interior paint, the house was also staged.

This is one of the best tennis courts in Los Angeles. Certain buyers only want tennis court property, and we had buyers coming from all over the place who wanted a top-notch tennis court property like this. Very few properties in Encino are on an acre with a tennis court and a view like this, Salazar explains. The bespoke estate offers spectacular mountain and valley views.

Before getting the listing, Salazar says the bespoke estate was for sale by the owner and needed a lot of changes to make it stand out in an Encino market full of new developments. The Encino market is full of new developments and most of the inventory that sells for over $4 million is brand new estates. This makes it a little harder to sell something older as it competes with new developments. The Encino tennis court estate was listed for $5.75 million.

To attract today’s luxury home buyers, Salazar had the interior repainted, replaced much of the hardware, and had it staged. The results were night and day of what it looked like before, he adds. The tennis court estate in Encino is set in over an acre with a resort style swimming pool … [+] swimming pool and several terraces.

Like many prized pockets of Southern California, Encino has seen home prices rise to all-time highs in the past year as affluent buyers have plunged into wars on properties with ample space and amenities. In ZIP code 91436, where Coles’ estate is located, the median sales price based on June 27 sales rose to $2,021 million, according to CoreLogic. The median neighborhood selling price, based on June 80 sales, was $1.13 million, up 7.6% from the prior year. Walls and tall hedges hide the resort-style backyard of the home, which was a major selling point.

Still, even in a hot area like Encino, the market can be price sensitive. Salazar shares his expertise on creating interest in highly competitive markets. I handle many expired and cancel offers. Those homes usually take a little longer to sell, be it the broker, the marketing, or the price. Some older homes take a little longer to sell. So you need a little more time to update the house. Paint the kitchen cabinets, stage it and take lots of photos. It’s not that hard to make a home more appealing to today’s buyer. Hilton & Hyland is one of the founders of Forbes Global Properties, a consumer marketplace and membership network of elite brokers selling the world’s most luxurious homes.

