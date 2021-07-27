Meet the Japanese teenage phenomenon that threatens the decades-long dominance of table tennis in China

TOKYO — The Little Red Book and the Little White Ball.

All those decades after the Cultural Revolution in China, the latter has more lasting resonance. Though the former nearly devoured it – eat the bitterness, as the Chinese proverb goes – table tennis first glorified supremacy as a symbol of post-revolutionary self-confidence, then sent it to the Maoist and Gang of Four hell as a manifestation of regression. bourgeois egocentrism.

Along with some of the sport’s most brilliant and legendary masters: Zhuang Zedong in four years of solitary captivity (and perhaps he deserved it, as a fanatic Maoist who staged brutal mass sentencing rallies); and the respected, mournful Rong Guotuan, celebrated as a national hero and then tortured by Red Army inquisitors as a suspected spy, eventually driven to suicide. (Or murder, for the conspiracy theorists. Except, well, China right?)

Marquee names that went in and out of favor and fashion, but are still prized by people old enough to remember, where memory hasn’t been politically erased. Heard here and there at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, where 172 table tennis players are now hard at work – a cacophony of click-clack and kerplunks as the tournament kicked off. On Tuesday, the first medals will be awarded in the mixed doubles.

When China won its first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 – shooter Yang Quian in the women’s 10-meter rifle competition – it was not unexpected. China has turned itself into a sports behemoth, which wasn’t that hard to do, by killing elite athletes from a population of nearly 1.5 billion. Anything they set their minds on – or whatever the Communist Party sets their sights on – is achievable, the pinnacle of sporting glory at the 2008 Beijing Games, now focused on next year’s Beijing Winter Games.

The only question is whether China can surpass the medals in Tokyo over the United States. At the time of writing, China had won 18 medals – six gold, five silver, seven bronze – with the Americans in 14 (7-3-4) and Japan in third place with 13 (8-2-3). Good from Japan. They should collect the gold if they can’t recoup the staggering cost of a fan-delayed Olympics.

But it all started, for China, with that little white ball, in a country where an estimated 70 million people now play serious table tennis, a huge base for nurturing international talent. Certainly used for extraordinary Olympics: China has won 28 out of 32 gold medals since table tennis was introduced as an Olympic sport in 1988. They are determined to put a lot of gold on the tables here.

Thumbnail history: Desperate for recognition after the 1949 revolution, China gained support from an unlikely quarter – the International Table Tennis Federation, which in 1953 was one of the first sports organizations to support the communist country.

Hard to imagine now that China is a superpower, but in those salad days of the nascent war-ravaged regime, the country was militarily and economically impoverished. Mao stated that the nation must prove its national strength through sports and more specifically table tennis.

Ping-pong is at the heart of Chinese sports culture, even though it can now lay claim to prowess in just about every sport known to man, draw international celebrities from national training schools and, frankly, demand a strict and painful obedience that would never tolerated by athletes elsewhere, not even by bad old East Germany and the Soviet Union.

The whole country went crazy with joy after the Chinese volleyball team defeated Japan and the US to take gold in the 1981 world championships, brutally exploited by a regime that urged its people to channel that sporting patriotism in support of the party leadership.

However, table tennis is China’s big beating. Not just any game, but an unparalleled passion, initially seen as inexpensive and readily available to school children. The vow, in the 1970s, that every Chinese village, however remote or hardscrabble, would have at least two community tables, where the youth had previously played ingeniously on doorsteps, and a major pastime for factory workers in a largely grim society.

A national obsession, really – guo qiu, their national sport, sometimes turned the entire Tiananmen Square into the largest tennis stadium in the world, hosting more than 10,000 players. During heat waves, radio broadcasters remind players to watch their balls or they will melt.

China had never won a world championship in any sport until 1958, when Rong Guotuan won the men’s table tennis world title. Two years later, Qiu Zhongui became the first ever world champion in China. Then Zhuang Zedong reigned supreme internationally—three consecutive world titles, praised by the political elite, adored by the bourgeoisie, elevated by Mao as an icon of revolutionary virtue. Until he received a letter from the Ministry of Something Or Else informing him that sports facilities were “a bastion of anti-Maoist revisionism” and had to be dismantled. As Zhuang recalled to a British correspondent in 2007, “The madness had begun.”

Also, of course, a mania that spawned ping pong diplomacy in the early 1970s after Zhuang was photographed shaking hands with American player Glenn Cowan at the 1971 World Championships in Nagoya, Japan, Mao made an invitation to the American team to visit China. to visit . President Richard Nixon would visit 10 months later.

All this is the legacy China brought to Tokyo, wrapped around tiny plastic balls and paddles.

But perhaps their rock-solid grip on Olympic table tennis is loosened a bit at these Games. Japan has a not-so-secret weapon in teenage Tomokazu Harimoto, hoping to do what’s deemed impossible – end the reign of China’s 13-Olympiad cycle by capturing the men’s singles title, which is the first-ever would be the host nation’s gold in sport.

Harimoto, 18, is a naturalized Japanese athlete born to Chinese parents who are both former pro table tennis players, who became the youngest world junior at age 13. His goal is to improve on the bronze that Jun Mizutani won in Rio, Japan’s only singles Olympic medal to date. In his first game on Monday, he sent off Hong Kong’s Lam Siu-hang 4-1.

For the teen, who was born in Sendai — ground zero from the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan a decade ago — it’s not just about a personal appreciation medal. It’s about sticking to the Games’ theme of ‘Recovery and Reconstruction’ that should have been the essence of these Olympics, paying tribute to the devastated prefectures to the north and boosting tourism in the area.

“As a resident of Miyagi Prefecture, I want to focus on the Olympic Games recovery story and the joint fight against the pandemic,” Harimoto told a news conference. “I will keep these two things in mind when I go to court. .

“Ten years have passed, but I am still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. As the coronavirus pandemic calms down, I hope that people will visit Miyagi and the Tohoku regions to witness the reconstruction.” ‘

A teenage ping-pong dynamo with a ball and paddle that might grab the Red Dragon by the tail.