Cricket-Pollard beats pitch as Australia cruise to series win serie





(Reuters) – Australia handed the West Indies a six-wicket defeat on Monday to take a one-day international series win 2-1, leaving captain Kieron Pollard from home criticizing the quality of the pitch at Bridgetown. The Australians got past their modest goal of 153 runs with just over 19 overs left, while Matthew Wade scored the highest score for the tourists with 51 runs, helping stand-in captain Alex Carey to lead the team to a series win. “I think both teams struggled on the pitch and I think that’s unacceptable for international cricket,” said Pollard, whose team was eliminated with more than four overs to go. “We’re not going to make excuses. We accept that we fought poorly, but I don’t think the scores we got in this three-game series, with two top international teams, I think that’s very embarrassing for us as a people .” All five Australian bowlers claimed wickets, with Mitchell Starc taking three for 43 while his new ball partner Josh Hazlewood took two for 18 from eight overs. There was also joy for spinner Ashton Agar, who enjoyed the circumstances as he claimed two wickets for 31 runs in his allotted 10 overs. The West Indies struggled with the bat, with only opener Evin Lewis making a major contribution against the tourists with a 55-run strike. Lewis’ innings came after being temporarily forced off the field after playing a Hazlewood ball on his own helmet at age 14 with the West Indies without a loss. By the time he returned from Keiron Pollard’s dismissal the hosts were 71 for five and although Lewis continued to resist he was soon left unaccompanied at the crease with the West Indies all out for 152. That total caused few problems for the Australians, with Carey stabilizing his team after the early loss to Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe before Wade and Agar teamed up to lead the tourists to victory. “Personally and collectively it is very exciting,” said Carey, who replaced Aaron Finch as captain after returning to Australia with a knee injury. Story continues “It’s hard to leave home during a pandemic and the dedication this group has shown, it’s fantastic to see a result heading our way tonight. “I thought the bowlers did a great job. I think there were some good innings throughout the series.” (Reported by Michael Church, edited by Lincoln Feast.)

