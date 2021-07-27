Predicting the Broncos’ MVP, Breakthrough Star, and Other 2021 Award Winners





Before the Broncos begin training camp this week, let’s take a look at how the 2021 season could go. For the second year in a row, we polled members of the media to see which members of the team are likely to win a range of awards. We predict an MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and winners in several other categories. Read on to see who, according to reporters’ slate, deserves the string of accolades. (Interviewees: Benjamin Allbright, KOA NewsRadio; Romi Bean, CBS4; Aric DiLalla, DenverBroncos.com; Sydney Jones, DenverBroncos.com; Mike Klis, KUSA; Nick Kosmider, The Athletic; Brandon Krisztal, KOA NewsRadio; Vic Lombardi, Altitude ; Darren McKee, 104.3 The Fan; Phil Milani, DenverBroncos.com; Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post; James Palmer, NFL Network; Troy Renck, Denver 7; George Stoia, Denver Gazette) MVP: Von Miller (3 votes) Voting Results: Von Miller (Bean, Jones, McKee); Teddy Bridgewater (burdock, Palmer); Bradley Chubb (DiLalla, Kosmider); Jerry Jeudy (Milan, Stoia); Drew Lock (Krisztal, Lombardi); Noah Fant (Benjamin Allbright); Justin Simmons (Renck); Courtland Sutton (O’Halloran) “Fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft saw the Pro Bowl come back from an ACL injury in its first season. Now nearly two full calendar years away from that setback, Chubb could have his best season yet in store, which says something about he registered 12 sacks as a rookie.With von Miller back and 2020 sack leader Malik Reed also in the mix, teams will double team Chubb at their peril, he should be given the chance to set up monster numbers as long as He is completely healthy after minor ankle surgery this off-season.” – Nick Kosmider on Bradley Chubb “Before getting injured at the end of the season in 2020, Miller looked poised to have his best season in years. Between seeing his team lose 11 games in 2020 and a free agent at the end of this season, Miller has every reason to have a career this year. Oh, and he’ll soon have a son to play for too!” – Romi Bean on Von Miller Offensive Player of the Year: Jerry Jeudy (5 votes) Voting Results: Jerry Jeudy (DiLalla, Kosmider, McKee, Milani, Stoia); Courtland Sutton (Jones, O’Halloran, Palmer); Noah Fant (Allbright, Bean, Krisztal); Teddy Bridgewater (burdock); Melvin Gordon III (Renck); Drew Lock (Lombardy) “If OTAs are any indication of the year Jeudy will have, he’s looking at a potential Pro Bowl-type season in his sophomore year. And with the return of Courtland Sutton, I think Jeudy will only have more opportunities to play a ​be a playmaker in this Broncos attack.” – George Stoia on Jerry Jeudy “Let’s go with Sutton, who could potentially be a candidate for a) team MVP; b) offensive player of the year; and c) comeback player of the year. Assuming he’s back from his torn ACL, Sutton will Reach 1,300 meters and the Pro Bowl.” – Ryan O’Halloran on Courtland Sutton Defensive Player of the Year: Bradley Chubb (5 votes) Voting Results: Bradley Chubb (Bean, DiLalla, Milani, Palmer, Stoia); Von Miller (Klis, Krisztal, Lombardi, McKee); Justin Simmons (Allbright, Jones, O’Halloran, Renck); Dre’Mont Jones (Cosmider) “This is the year we’ve been waiting for. Bradley Chubb and Von Miller on the field together. QBs pay attention.” – James Palmer on Bradley Chubb “Von Miller is still the Broncos’ best player until proven otherwise. There’s no doubt that Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons are hot on his tail, but a year ago, the future Hall-of-Famer would be one of the best seasons of his career, before that incidental injury in the first practice of the regular season.This year, he’s poised to pick up where he left off, and he and Chubb would be Chris Doleman’s 1989 Vikings duo (21) and Keith Millard (18) had the best pocket numbers of any two teammates in league history.” – Brandon Krisztal on Von Miller

