Underdog West Hartford Women’s Field Hockey Club takes silver at Nutmeg State Games – We-Ha





A hockey club team, based in West Hartford, had a successful experience in the Nutmeg State Games, despite being older than most of the other players and not having a goalkeeper. By Ronni Newton The expectations of the players of the CT Club Field Hockey team to win were not particularly high heading into the Nutmeg State Games competition at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain, where they were one of nine teams in the Open Division , also known as the 19 and Over division. The team only had 10 players on the roster for the 7-versus-7 tournament, and none of them were goalkeepers and they had to compete against teams filled with college players and recent graduates. Most members of the CT Club Field Hockey team are over the age of 30. But on Sunday, July 18, after hitting a 2-0-1 record, scoring a total of eight goals and conceding just one, the underdog CT Club Field Hockey Club earned a spot in the gold medal game. Although they lost 4-2 to New York-based Skillz That Killz, they were excited about the tournament experience. I will never forget this game day fieldhockey with my teammates, said Cathy Callahan, who leads the women’s CT Field Hockey Club program through West Hartford Leisure Services. This was an incredible experience and a lifelong dream for all of us, Callahan said. We worked hard, played together and never gave up. We were focused and all had the same goal. Every minute was a dream come true and we look forward to playing again next year. They scored the first goal within the first 30 seconds of the first game. Callahan, who was previously the head hockey coach at West Hartfords Conard High School, said most of the players who signed up for the Nutmeg State Games participated in its women’s program, which trains at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday mornings. and fall. Participants in that program must be at least 30 years old. I did this so that women who had graduated from college and were working would feel comfortable coming out to play, she said. The women in my group are former college hockey players who are mothers, doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers, coaches, recreation coordinators and sports directors. We all have a competitive spirit and still enjoy playing high-level hockey, Callahan said. About 15 women took part in the program this spring. We usually just play together, but when we heard that the Nutmeg State Games were back this summer, we wanted to give it a shot, she said. Eight of the players from the spring program said yes. Callahan said she founded the CT Club Field Hockey Vests about 10 years ago, hoping to form a club team after college. By competing with the team in the Nutmeg State Games, that dream came true. The team included Callahan, Jade Dennett, Kati Eggert, Veronica Grubin, Colleen Kinkade, Austin Lamothe, Lindsey Leung, Basia MariaRozalia Szajda, Melissa Twibell and Sara Witmer. Callahan said she will once again host the women’s hockey program this fall and lower the age requirement to 25 to attract even more participants. Registration for the program (#412555A) will be available through the Leisure Services RecDesk. Like what you see here? Click here to subscribe to the We-Has newsletter so you’re always up to date with what’s happening in West Hartford! Cclick the blue button below to become a supporter of We-Ha.com and our efforts to continue producing quality journalism.

