Tokyo Olympics TV show for Tuesday, July 27 – Redlands Daily Facts





Here’s the Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Tuesday, July 27. Tuesday highlights include the women’s gymnastics final (early morning on Peacock premium channel, rerun on NBC in the evening), the US-Japan softball game (NBCSN live, 4 a.m.), likely gold for Katie Ledecky in the 1500 (NBC evening), and US women’s water polo vs. Hungary (9:35 p.m. on NBC). TUESDAY 27 JULY CNBC 23:00 01:30 Diving Synchronized Platform Women’s Final (LIVE) Women’s Slalom Canoeing Final (LIVE) 33 Basketball 17.00 23.00 Rowing Final and Semi-finals (LIVE) Women’s cycling time trial (LIVE) Beach volleyball Women’s cycling qualifying round Men’s time trial (LIVE) NBC 9am 2pm Slalom Canoeing Women’s Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round Women’s Cycling Mountain Biking 33 Basketball Quarter-Finals Swimming Qualifying Heats Diving Synchronized Platform Women’s Final Swimming Qualifying Heats 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Gymnastics Team Women’s Final Swimming Final (LIVE) Men’s 200m Freestyle Women’s 200m Butterfly 200m Women’s Individual Medley 1500m Men’s Freestyle 4x200m Freestyle Relay 21:00 21:35 Slalom Canoeing Qualification (LIVE) 9:35 pm 11 pm Cycling Women’s Team Trial Women’s Water Polo USA vs. Hungary (LIVE) NBCSN 23:00 4:00 Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) Women’s Basketball USA vs. Nigeria Rugby Men’s Quarter Final (LIVE) 33 Basketball 04:00 06:30 Softball Final: USA vs. Japan (LIVE) 6:30 PM 5:00 PM Women’s Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round (LIVE) Women’s Handball France vs. Spain Archery Individual Eliminations Badminton Qualifying Rounds Equestrian Team Dressage Final Fencing Women’s Team Epee Final Softball Final Table Tennis Elimination Rounds Surfing Semi-final Women’s Volleyball USA vs. China 5pm 11pm Women’s Basketball USA vs. Nigeria Women’s Softball Final USA vs. Australia Women’s Volleyball USA vs. China OLYMPIC CHANNEL 11 p.m. 4 a.m. Tennis (LIVE) Men’s singles, second round women’s singles, third round men’s and women’s doubles, quarter-finals 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Tennis men’s singles, second round women’s singles, third round men’s and women’s doubles, quarter-finals 19:00 23:00 Tennis (LIVE) Men’s Singles, Third Round Women’s Singles and Doubles, Men’s Quarter Finals Doubles, Mixed Semi-Finals, First Round PEACOCK 03:00 08:00 – Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE) USA 11 p.m. 7 a.m. Women’s Basketball USA vs. Nigeria (LIVE) Women’s Cycling Mountain Bike (LIVE) Swimming Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 33 Basketball Quarter-finals (LIVE) 3 a.m. 3 a.m. Women’s Soccer USA vs. Australia (LIVE) 7 a.m. 9 a.m. Women’s Soccer USA vs. Australia 9 a.m. 11 a.m. Women’s Soccer Canada vs. Britain 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Rugby Men’s Quarter Finals Women’s Weightlifting Finals Judo Finals Taekwondo Finals Boxing Elimination Rounds Women’s Basketball USA vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. 5 p.m. Women’s Soccer USA vs. Australia 5pm 11pm Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) Table Tennis Women’s Quarter Finals (LIVE) Men’s Volleyball USA vs. Tunisia (LIVE) Rugby Men’s Semifinals Archery Individual Eliminations Slalom Canoeing Qualification (LIVE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redlandsdailyfacts.com/2021/07/26/tokyo-olympics-tv-schedule-for-tuesday-july-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos