White Sox vs. Royals – Game Recap – July 26, 2021





Kansas City, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit two homeruns for the second game in a row and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He gave up two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked two and struckout seven. The Minors’ victory in Milwaukee on July 20 began the Royals’ current winning streak. Scott Barlow worked the last two innings and grabbed his sixth save. Dallas Keuchel (7-4) took the loss after giving up three solo home runs. He gave up four runs on six hits in six innings. He walked one batter and struckout three. Soler hit the first Keuchel pitch of the second inning for his 12th homerun and his fifth in the last six games. Soler’s explosion went 449 feet to dead center. In his next at bat, Soler hit another homerun, this 413 feet to the left. It was the ninth time in his career and the second time in as many games that Soler hit multiple homeruns in one game. The Royals missed a chance to stack in the fifth. Michael A. Taylor stroked a one-out single, but was caught stealing. Jarrod Dyson then hit a ground-rule double. Whit Merrifield scored Dyson with a double to the right. The White Sox took two runs in the sixth. Minor walked lead-off hitter, Seby Zavala. Zavala moved up to third on Tim Anderson’s double to the left wall. Both runners scored when Andrew Vaughn singled down the rightfield line. Andrew Benintendi helped the Royals extend the lead to two runs with a home run to the opposite field. He hit an 0-for-13 slip with the homer. The White Sox got a run in the ninth when Adam Engel singled in Yoan Moncada. ROSTER NEWS White Sox OF Eloy Jimnez was activated from the 60-day injured list and was in Monday’s lineup as the designated batter. He was 0 for 4 with a strikeout. Jimnez suffered a torn left pectoral tendon during a spring training game on March 24. I feel very excited to be back with the boys, Jimnez said before Monday’s game. I don’t know, I can’t explain how I feel right now. To make way for Jimnez, the White Sox INF chose Jake Burger for Triple-A Charlotte. TRAINERS ROOM Royals SS Nicky Lopez was out of the lineup again with a hiccup in his giddiness, according to manager Mike Matheny. Lopez appeared to injure his leg on July 24, but remained in the game. NEXT ONE The White Sox will send RHP Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.21 ERA) to the mound. Cease has lost his last three decisions, with a 6.00 ERA in four starts. The Royals start RHP Brad Keller (7-9, 5.84 ERA). Keller, who will throw on his birthday for the first time in his professional career, has had three of his four longest appearances of the season. In those starts, he is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA. ——

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401228555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos