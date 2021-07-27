‘Cricket is common and the coverage average’: Sunil Gavaskar weighs in on The Hundred | Cricket





Cricket’s all-new avatar, ‘The Hundred’, is currently underway in England with 8 franchises vying for supremacy. The competition is played simultaneously by both men’s and women’s teams. Several Indian female cricketers featured in the tournament, with young batsman Jemimah Rodrigues playing a standout innings in one of the matches. England has served as the cradle for all three formats of the international game as it is the country where Test cricket, one day internationals and even T20 cricket originated. ALSO READ – Doesn’t look like he’s playing his first season for India: Ramiz Raja praises India boy, calls him a great find While T20 cricket was started in England when the T20 Blast became the world’s first professional Twenty20 tournament, it has been surpassed in popularity by other franchise-based competitions such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia . Unlike the other countries where T20 competitions between franchises are contested, the T20 Blast was still played between the traditional provincial sides. Hence the introduction of ‘The Hundred’, which is seen as the ECB’s attempt to launch a popular franchise-based competition. While there have been some entertaining encounters, the league has failed to impress a legend of Indian cricket. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is in England to comment on the upcoming five-match test series between India and England, weighed in on ‘The Hundred’ and the coverage in his column in the daily Mid-day. “After seeing it on TV, the only word that comes to mind is tacky. The cricket is ordinary and the coverage average with basic errors in player information that, if they were made in the subcontinent, especially by the former English players, to say the least not to mention the headlines the tabloids would have generated. “The former players are excited about the crowds, but here again the fierce loyalty of the franchise fans is not yet on display. Maybe the experience on the ground is different, but as far as first impressions go, it wasn’t great, Gavaskar wrote. However, Gavaskar didn’t rule out the cricket-loving public warming up to the format in the coming days, but made an important point about how it didn’t get the start that a tournament like IPL had in 2008. “Unlike the IPL, which got a vertical start to Brendon McCullum’s incredible innings in the very first game, The Hundred hadn’t quite grasped that and so it may take a little longer to capture the hearts of the spectators,” he wrote.

