Which running back has the most to prove in 2021?

Notre Dame’s football program should have an outstanding duo in the running back spot in 2021, but which player has the most to prove this season?

Looking at the 2021 Notre Dame football team, there are many question marks on the attacking side of the ball. First and foremost, the Irish will replace quarterback Ian Book, who this year was a fourth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints and left the school as the all-time winning quarterback in the history of the program.

Then there’s the offensive line, where eighty percent of the starting lineup went to the NFL this offseason, with three of them drafted and one as an unwritten free agent. In 2021 there will be a brand new group, paving the way for a running back group that should be one of the best in college football.

Directed by Kyren Williams, who ran over 1,000 yards last season, should be able to dominate the Irish in the group, as it is a position group that is deep and talented. Williams will be back in the position, showing the ability to play on the group and through the air, but the talent certainly doesn’t stop there.

Which of the defenders going into 2021 has the most to prove?