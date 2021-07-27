How to Watch Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, Channels & More

July 31 at 5 a.m.: Women’s singles (gold) July 31 at 11 p.m.: Men’s single (gold) • US Watch NBCOlympics.com and Olympic Channel live on Garland or Fubo.TV • UK Watch for free BBC iPlayer • Look everywhere To attempt ExpressVPN 100% Risk Free

Ready to watch the tennis matches at the Tokyo Olympics but not sure where they are? Well, the bad news is you have to get to know your web browser and a pot of coffee if you want to watch the games games live. Because of the way time zones work, you’ll be up late if you want to avoid spoilers about who’s moving forward when.

Right now, those who tune in will see feats of fantastic athleticism from the likes of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, both of whom have advanced to the third round of their respective tournaments. Osaka takes easy wins at her first Olympics, which she achieves after a two-month break for her own sanity.

The journey from Osaka is probably a little easier than some may have worried. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was knocked out shockingly early, losing straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo (representing Spain) straight sets.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is looking for his first Olympic title and is also three-fifths of a Golden Slam. No, that’s not on the menu at Denny’s: a golden slam is winning four Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold in the same year. And after how excited he was at Wimbledon, we’re not betting against him.

Of the services you need for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape delay.

How to watch tennis from anywhere in the world at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics are a global event and can be watched in almost every country on earth. However, if you’re not in your home country and can’t watch the Tokyo Olympics tennis matches with your usual services or want to watch in your native language, you’re out of luck.

With a virtual private network or VPN, it can seem like you’re surfing the web from where you live (or anywhere where blackouts won’t occur) and access the same streaming services you’ve already paid for. They are completely legal, cheap and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We have tested many different services and our choice for the best VPN general is ExpressVPN . It offers excellent speeds and excellent customer service. But you also have other VPN options.

We believe that speed, security and simplicity ensure ExpressVPN almost nothing. During our testing, we saw fast connection times and we’re impressed with the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we have said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you want to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you are in the US and want to watch a service in the UK, select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

Watch live tennis at the Tokyo Olympics in the US

Anyone who wants to watch live tennis matches from the Tokyo Olympics… well, you’re going to have to be up late (the live schedule is below) and have a cable login, because NBCOlympics.com needs one. For those who don’t want to ruin their sleep, you’ll go to tape-delayed matches on the Olympic Channel, NBC SN and the USA Network.

Of course, the nighttime cover on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

The Olympic Channel is part of the Sport Extra package ($11 per month extra) for Sling TV , and Olympic viewers will want the blue pack, which also has NBC, USA, and NBC SN.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other Olympics viewing recommendation: Fubo TV, which has over 100 channels (far more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, and This Is Us.

Sling TV : You can get NBC, USA and NBC SN in the Sling Blue package, which costs $35 per month plus the Olympic Channel in the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra).

Fubo TV NBC, USA, NBC SN and the Olympic Channel already has its basic package of $65 per month. It has a Free 7-day trial you do not have to pay in advance. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks such as ABC.

Watching tennis at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK the

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the UK but they didn’t get it all of these games broke out. The biggest highlight in their comprehensive guide is the final of the women’s tennis singles on Saturday, July 31 at 6am BST.

This year, however, the BBC will not have a monopoly on coverage of the UK’s Olympics, as the IOC has sold key European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC’s coverage, while still good, is limited to no more than two live events at a time.

To watch every event live, you must instead subscribe to Discovery Plus, which covers every event in Tokyo 2020. Discovery currently offers a three-day free trial of the service, with full plans available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year thereafter. In addition, the service is available to stream on a wide range of devices, including Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, and apps for iOS and Android.

Americans abroad can just use the service of their choice, provided they log in through a VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch live tennis at the Tokyo Olympics in Canada

Again, details aren’t exactly strong here. Sportsnet, CBC and TSN share coverage of the Olympics, so we have some, but not all, of the details you may need.

Tennis is part of the midnight to 6am coverage on Sportsnet and SN1.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north can just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo, and other services, provided they log in through a VPN like ExpressVPN.

Tokyo Olympics tennis schedule

July 23 – 29: Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles – Early Rounds (Olympic Channel, Tape Delay)

Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles – Early Rounds (Olympic Channel, Tape Delay) July 29 at 11 p.m.: Bronze Medal Men’s Doubles (Olympic Channel)

Bronze Medal Men’s Doubles (Olympic Channel) July 29 at 11 p.m.: Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 (Olympic Channel)

Men’s Singles Semi-Final 1 (Olympic Channel) July 30 at 1:30 AM: Men’s Singles Semifinal 2 (7 Hours Olympic Channel Via Tape Delay)

Men’s Singles Semifinal 2 (7 Hours Olympic Channel Via Tape Delay) July 30 at 1:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 (7 Hours Olympic Channel via Tape Delay)

Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 (7 Hours Olympic Channel via Tape Delay) July 30 @ 4:30 am: Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay)

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay) July 30 @ 4:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semi-Final 2

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final 2 July 30 at 11 p.m.: Men’s singles bronze medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape-delay)

Men’s singles bronze medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape-delay) July 30 at 11 p.m.: Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay)

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay) July 31 at 2 a.m.: Women’s singles bronze medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay, NBC SN @ 6:00 PM ET via tape delay)

Women’s singles bronze medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay, NBC SN @ 6:00 PM ET via tape delay) July 31 at 2 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay)

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay) July 31 at 5 a.m.: Women’s singles gold medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay)

Women’s singles gold medal match (Olympic Channel live, later also on tape delay) July 31 at 11 p.m.: Gold Medal Men’s Singles (Olympic Channel)

Gold Medal Men’s Singles (Olympic Channel) Aug 1 @ 2pm: Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Competition (Olympic Channel)

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Competition (Olympic Channel) Aug 1 @ 5am: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel)