Olympics: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu shocks Taiwanese number 8 in the world, enters table tennis singles last 16, sports news and top stories





TOKYO – Singaporean Yu Mengyu made fun of the world rankings, but not the form book, when she defeated eighth Taiwanese Cheng I-Ching 4-0 (11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Tuesday (July 27). Yu, 47th in the standings, advances to the round of 16 women’s singles table tennis, which takes place in the evening session on the same day. She said: “Maybe playing mixed doubles worked against her (Cheng) yesterday while I could rest and focus on practicing my strategy for this match. “The score may look nice, but it was far from easy. We prepared in detail and I know her style of play, because we often played against each other, but there were also difficult moments in the match. winning factor was my mindset to get through these difficulties.” A disappointed Chengm 29 said: “I tried my best, but there’s just something about Mengyu’s style of play that works against me.” Yu, 31, will meet the next outsider, American Liu Juan, the world No. 449 who has fought his way from the qualifying round to claim the scalp of Nigerian Olufunke Oshonaike (175th), Spaniard Galia Dvorak (77th ), Slovakian Barbora Balazova (54th) and Romanian Bernadette Szocs (27th) at Tokyo 2020. Yu will love her chances to win and at least match her quarterfinal appearance in Rio 2016, but can’t afford to be complacent. Speaking of the prospect of meeting 36-year-old Liu (match doesn’t start until 6:30pm Sgp time), Yu said: “We were both on China’s long list when I was about 13 and then played against her a few times. …but that was a long time ago. “You have to have some qualities to get this far in the Olympics and I won’t take her lightly. It will still be a tough battle for every point. All I want to do now is rush back to the Olympics village and rest for tonight.” If she makes it to the last eight, she will meet either Japan’s number 10 in the world Kasumi Ishikawa or Austria’s number 17 Sofia Polcanova. She has a 7-8 and 2-1 record against Ishikawa and Polcanova respectively, but won her last game against both players. Despite a chronic back injury, Yu has not dropped a single match in the Japanese capital. She got a bye in the second round and steamed past Portuguese number 63 Shao Jieni 4-0. Meanwhile, Singapore’s best paddler, World No. 9 Feng Tianwei, will play Germany’s World No. 22 Han Ying in the round of 16 in the evening session on Tuesday. That match is not before 9:30 p.m. Sgp time.

