ESPNU, ROOT Sports to broadcast 3 football games in the state of Montana this fall | MSU Bobcats





BOZEMAN Montana State Football will air one game on ESPNU and two others on ROOT Sports this fall, the Big Sky Conference announced Monday. As part of the new media rights deal signed with ESPN in the summer, two Big Sky games per year would be shown on linear television on ESPNU, as opposed to the subscription service ESPN+ like the rest of the conference games. Montana States Week 7 game against Weber State will be one of those two select conference games. Announcing the match, the league also said that the match would now be played on Friday, October 15, rather than the following day as originally scheduled. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Ogden, Utah. Montana’s October 2 matchup in Eastern Washington will also be shown on ESPNU. Weber State will see you for a week en route to the Montana State game. MSU’s Homecoming game against Cal Poly is the week before and will be one of two Bobcats games shown on ROOT Sports. ROOT Sports, which has only one year of media partnership with the Big Sky, will feature a total of four conference games, starting with MSU and Cal Poly on October 9. The annual Brawl of the Wild game with Montana State in Montana on November 20 will round out the game offerings. In between, Idaho in Eastern Washington on October 16 and Southern Utah in Montana on October 30 will also be shown. Also over the weekend, the Big Sky released the conference’s future football schedules for 2022-24 to mark the start of the 2021 leagues Kickoff event in Spokane, Washington. The Big Sky will have 12 soccer teams following the departure of Southern Utahs to the Western Athletic Conference after this upcoming season. That move led to a restructuring of conference schedules. For the state of Montana, that means annual meetings with eastern Washington and Montana, while the other six conference opponents rotate each year. The Bobcats will begin conference play on the road in each of three seasons: in Eastern Washington in 2022, in Weber State in 2023, and in Idaho State in 2024. Traditionally, the game against Montana remains the last week of the season. After the Eastern Washington game to begin the 2022 conference schedule, Montana State returns home for matchups against UC Davis and Idaho State on consecutive weekends. A road race in Northern Colorado follows and Weber State visits Bobcat Stadium next week. Week 9 of the season is MSU’s bye and precedes away games in Northern Arizona and Cal Poly. The team then closes at home against Montana. In 2023, MSU will start in Weber State and come home the following week to face Portland State. After parting ways in Week 6, Montana State will play Cal Poly at home and then face Sacramento State and Idaho in consecutive weeks. Home games against Northern Arizona and Eastern Washington follow for the season finale in Montana. MSU faces Idaho State on the road to starting the Big Sky slate for 2024, and the Bobcats will face Northern Colorado and Idaho at home for the next two weeks. A date in Portland State comes before MSU’s Week 9. Montana State then alternates home and away games over the last four weeks: at Eastern Washington, against Sacramento State, at UC Davis, and against Montana. The last time Montana State played a full football season was in 2019, when the team scored 11-4 overall and 6-2 in Big Sky play. The only two conference losses that year came at home in consecutive weeks to Sacramento State and to former Big Sky member North Dakota.

