Former assistant Anthony Pham takes over CU Buffs tennis program – The Denver Post





After what was by far its most successful season since entering the Pac-12 conference, the University of Colorado chose not to look far for its new women’s head tennis coach. On Monday afternoon, CU announced that former assistant Anthony Pham will shed the interim tag from his title to become the seventh coach in the program’s history. Pham replaces Danielle Steinberg, who resigned in June after three seasons with the Buffaloes. If Pham books his first season next year, CU will have had as many head coaches in four seasons (Steinberg, Pham) than in the previous 31 years (Tom Russ 1987-1999, Nicole Kenneally 1999-2018). Pham becomes the first Vietnamese-American head coach at CU in any sport and, according to a release from CU, he is believed to be the first in any sport at a Power 5 conference (Pac-12, ACC, Big Ten , Big 12, SE). Leading the next chapter of the women’s tennis program at CU is an absolute privilege and honor, said Pham via a release from CU. Boulder is a special place and the support we can offer our student athletes is second to none. I am pumped to have the opportunity to continue working with this amazing group of young women and together we will work diligently to pursue consistency and excellence in everything we do. Our goal is to continue to build an elite program while providing a first-class experience for our student athletes. Pham was hired as an assistant at CU last October after serving as an associate head coach at Wisconsin. He has also had collegiate coaching stops at Purdue and Niagara, where he was named Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2013. Pham is inheriting a program hoping to continue his recent uptick in momentum, as the 6-16 mark Steinberg placed within the Pac-12 — including just two games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — equaled total gains of the program conference for the five previous seasons together before her arrival. Three of those six wins were last season. Steinberg’s last official day was June 30, and Pham had served as Buffs’ interim head coach. We are excited to appoint Anthony as our new head coach, said CU athletic director Rick George in the release. He was a great assistant to Danielle and is a great recruiter. He knows the tennis game inside out and I am confident he will continue to build on the success Danielle had during her time as head coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/07/26/former-assistant-anthony-pham-takes-over-cu-buffs-tennis-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos