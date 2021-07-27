Table tennis: Sharath Kamal quits Olympics after losing to Ma Long





Indian paddler Sharath Kamal took a match from the legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion, before leaving the table tennis competition at the Tokyo Games in the third round on Tuesday. Sharath fought tooth and nail to win the second game against Ma, but ended up losing 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 in 46 minutes. With the defeat, India’s challenge has ended in table tennis at the Games. Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and G. Sathiyan have all left singles. After losing a thrilling first game, Sharath took a 7-3 lead in the second with some perfectly placed forehands, and he was also helped by some mistakes from Ma. The Chinese legend soon narrowed the margin by taking five straight runs, leading to the Indian’s backhand errors. A smashing forehand winner after a short rally gave Sharath the chance to end the second game in his favor and he sealed it with a slack shot. Sharath reacted extremely well to the balls hit close to his body and led 4-2 in the third game, but Ma took four consecutive runs to take the lead. A backhand error by Sharath at 8-8 gave Ma the advantage, but the Indian didn’t let him finish the game easily. Ma timed out with a 12-11 lead and came back to seal the third game and take a 2-1 lead. A series of errors by Sharath and a better shot by Ma left the Indian behind 0-6, a lead from which a comeback was not easy against a player of Ma’s caliber. From an intense competition, it suddenly turned into a dull one-sided affair with Sharath struggling to keep up with Ma.

