White Sox bring back Eloy Jimenez but lose 4-3 to Royals

Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox welcomed Eloy Jimenez with love and open arms Monday night, and no one was more excited than Jimenez himself.

With what happened in spring training, and now I’m all back from what happened, Jimenez said, I’m really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really excited.

That’s 10 really excited for those who keep the score.

Maybe too excited, actually.

In Jimenez’s season debut, there was actually little movement from him or his teammates in a 4-3 defeat to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won their sixth in a row and the Sox fell for the fourth time in five games. As the fourth batter as the designated batter for Sox, Jimenez grounded out twice, struckout and committed an error in the first opening of the ninth inning.

Jimenez, a 2020 Silver Slugger winner who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in spring practice, doesn’t think he has many 0-fers.

I can see the ball well, I was just super excited, Jimenez said. It was good to feel that adrenaline again. From now on I just need to focus and not let the games speed up. I’ll be back in a few games.

Before the game, Jimenez was beyond expectation.

Look at my face, Jimenez said. What is my face saying now? It’s exciting to be with the boys again, especially with how they’re playing now.

The Sox in first place (59-41) was nine games for the Indians in the AL Central, despite not having Jimenez. A message in the visitor’s clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium said were confused when you came here, now it’s up to you, all up to you.

Jimenez laughed when he saw it, said manager Tony La Russa.

You add another prolific batter, it just deepens the lineup, especially one in the middle, La Russa said of Jimenez, who hit .296/.332/.559 in 2020 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. you have more chances to score, but psychologically, what it does to guys in front of or behind him: I have to put mine in, I don’t have to do more. It’s a huge asset.

Jimenez hit .263 with two doubles, a homerun and two RBI in 10 rehab games with Charlotte from July 10-24. He made nine starts in left field and three as the designated batter, a role he despised, so much so that being asked was the only thing that wiped the smile from his face.

La Russa said Jimenez would likely play left field on Tuesday and DH again on Wednesday.

Well, if he asks me, I’m here for my team, Jimenez said. Even if I don’t like it, whatever he wants me to play, I’ll be here.

Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.32 ERA) threw six innings and gave up four runs, three of which were on two home runs by Jorge Soler, including a 449-foot blast into midfield in the second, and another by Andrew Benintendi, who 0-for-15 streak.

I seem to be making good pitches early or late in the count, but it’s one or two pitches that gets me in trouble, Keuchel said. I have to clean that up and make better pitches, I can’t get around that.

Left hand Mike Minor (8-8, 5.32 ERA) held Sox to two runs over six innings and gave up no hit until Adam Engel doubled in the fifth. An inning later, the Sox came in 3-2 when Andrew Vaughn singled into the first baseline that scored Seby Zavala (walk) and Tim Anderson (double).

English RBI single in the ninth against Scott Barlow narrowed the Sox deficit to 4-3, but Engel, walking on a 3-2 pitch, doubled first on Brian Goodwin’s softliner into second place to end the game.