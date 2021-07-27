Doesn’t look like he’s playing his first season for India: Ramiz Raja praises India boy, calls him a great find | Cricket





Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja has praised Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who delivered a fantastic blow in Sunday’s first T20I against Sri Lanka. The Mumbai batsman scored his second fifty in the shortest form of the game in 33 balls before losing his wicket to Dushmantha Chameera in the 16th over. His innings was punctuated with a pair of sixes and five limits. With India losing two early wickets after hitting first, Suryakumar teamed up with captain Shikhar Dhawan to speed up the Indian innings with a 62 run tie for the third wicket. The visitors set a goal of 165 runs, but the hosts were eliminated for 126 in 18.3 overs. India won the game by 38 runs to lead the series 1-0. Also Read: I see shadows of MS Dhoni – Pakistani Kamran Akmal praises ‘cool captain’ Shikhar Dhawan Raja was impressed with Suryakumar’s hitting and praised his ability to play fearlessly despite the difficult circumstances of hitting. In his latest YouTube video, the former cricketer said: Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant innings. It doesn’t look like he’s playing his first season for India as he made his mark on the international stage almost immediately. Batting at a certain pace and improvising without taking any risks is really hard. Be it a slower bowl, or a Yorker or a bouncer, nothing can harm him as he has many options to attack. Raja further spoke about Suryakumar’s temperament and praised him for playing different types of shots to nullify the opponent’s bowling attack He is temperamental. He scored fifty off 34 balls, which isn’t easy at all, especially when the conditions are tough to save. He played a top quality innings. He also has consistency. It is very difficult to maintain consistency in white ball cricket because you have to take risks, he added. Suryakumar takes risks with less risk. He has a series of shots that he knocks out of the park for a six and also plays shots from the ground. He is certainly a great find, Raja continued.

