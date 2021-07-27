Vols’ five best-case scenarios as SEC Texas, OU adds





It seems far from a foregone conclusion that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are leaving the Big 12, and it seems clear that the SEC will bring both schools in. Assuming that happens, the move could have profound implications for football in Tennessee, both for better and for worse. However, how much better or worse depends on what the SEC does with these new teams. What does the rescheduling of the conference look like? Will it remain two divisions, or will it split into four divisions with a four-team play-off to win the title at the end of the season. Could there be a pod system where each team plays three teams each year and the other 12 take turns, six per year, while the two with the best records play for the SEC title? There are so many ways this could work, and the route it goes will have a big impact on football in Tennessee. Let’s go ahead and break down which reshuffle proposals the Vols should support. Here are the five best-case reshuffle scenarios for UT if the SEC really pulls in Texas and Oklahoma. 5. SEC remains with eight games in two divisions Alabama and Auburn move to SEC East

Missouri moves to SEC West

Oklahoma and Texas Join SEC West

Teams play against one opponent from the other division every year Do not underestimate this scenario. The SEC will still try to ensure that the number of teams reaching bowl games maximizes to generate the necessary revenue, which could mean sticking to eight conference games. Schools played against all seven other teams in their division and only one team in the other division, eliminating each year. That is not an ideal scenario for fans, but the UT could live with it. The Alabama Crimson Tide joining the East won’t hurt UT because they have to play Bama every year anyway. It evens the playing field with the rest of the East. Sure, the Auburn Tigers can make it harder, but UT usually gets a draw like that from the West anyway, and at least it’s a restored rivalry. Now, depending on their pull from the West each year, they could have a ruthless slate. However, staying in eight games with the Vanderbilt Commodores and Kentucky Wildcats still on the schedule annually would be enough to get Tennessee football into a bowl game. Adding Alabama evens things out with other Eastern enemies, so this could work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allfortennessee.com/2021/07/26/tennessee-football-sec-expansion-scenarios/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

