Logan Mailloux’s selection more proof that hockey isn’t for everyone voor

Content warning: This story contains details of crimes that are sexual in nature.

It would have been remarkably easy for the Montreal Canadiens not to draft Logan Mailloux.

Not only would it have been remarkably easy not to draft him, but it should have been an obvious decision for any team in the league. All teams should have avoided the player convicted of a sexual offense who renounced the draft and requested not to be selected.

But when the Canadiens were on the clock with their first round on Friday night, Marc Bergevin proudly selected Mailloux on behalf of the organization, completely ignoring Mailloux’s victim, all victims who came before her and all victims who come after her, in one fell swoop .

Drafting players like Mailloux is a problem that goes much deeper than just the Montreal Canadiens. Continuing to overlook the histories of players committing crimes like this doesn’t send the noble second chance at redemption that teams and the league seem to think it does, but rather sends the message to all who listen that even if you commit these crimes, the league doesn’t think they’re serious enough to bar you from the NHL.

Not only was this message sent loud and clear with Maillouxs pride selection on Friday night, but it was repeated again on Saturday morning when Trevor Timmins, Canadiens’ assistant general manager, responded with a no less than 22 seconds of silence when asked by the athletics Marc-Antoine Godin why the organization thinks Mailloux deserved to be called up when he didn’t.

Within that 22 seconds of silence lie decades of abuse, cover-ups and nonchalance from the NHL towards this kind of behavior, which, thanks in part to Mailloux’s selection, will likely continue for years to come.

Being a professional athlete, regardless of the sport, is a privilege. Having strong athleticism, training for hours and having the financial resources to access the best coaches, facilities and schools does not entitle one to play in the highest ranks.

Those lofty heights should be reserved for the most deserving and most honorable, because playing in leagues like the NHL, NFL, NBA and MLB puts athletes on a pedestal, makes them a role model for someone, somewhere, and gives them a lifelong platform. These platforms should be reserved for those who have proven their humanity enough to deserve them.

So many kids around the world dream of growing up to one day playing in the NHL and being drafted by their favorite team when they turn 18. The NHL, the teams in it, and each individual player are fortunate enough to serve as the gold standard for hockey, and that comes with the added responsibility of acting as a role model for the little eyes that look up to them. Through their actions, NHL players have the ability to teach these children that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and that if they treat everyone they meet the way they treat everyone else, maybe one day their dream will be achieved. .

This is precisely why the fact that a person is good at hockey should not deny the crimes he commits. If the NHL is to remain the gold standard for hockey, they must ensure that their employees truly are the golden example of character and class that they claim to be.

In dealing with this case, one does not have to search long to find those who defend Mailloux’s actions, who support the Canadiens in drafting him, and who believe that he deserves a second chance. When perusing the comment section on any tweet, article, or post discussing the choice, it becomes abundantly clear: these crimes, this treating people as less than human, and the overwhelming number of people defending the actions and making excuses are not. limited to hockey only. It is a social epidemic that requires active work.

Even the language used in the comments defending Mailloux creates a society in which these crimes against women are normalized. He was only 17 a few months ago when the crime was committed. He made a mistake. He deserves a second chance. Does he really have to let his life be ruined for this? And they are all incredibly dangerous.

While 17 may be young in the grand scheme of things, it is certainly not too young to know that sharing a person’s private content in a sexual situation without their consent is a crime. And crimes have consequences.

We expect the average 17-year-old to know what they want to do with their life, go to school, have a part-time job and be active members of the community, yet there is somehow a popular notion that a 17-year-old years old (let alone someone who has committed the crime in the past two years, when the #MeToo movement was booming) is too naive to know that distributing a sexual photo without permission is wrong?

We cannot normalize 17 year olds who commit such acts because they are too young to know any better. That’s not true and sends the message that teenagers (and young hockey players who see the situation unfold) are free to do it since we don’t even change their hockey career path one bit.

Using the term error to describe situations like this also sets a dangerous precedent. A mistake is forgetting to study for your math test, not committing a crime. Not blame the victim for your situation because you refuse to forget that it happened. Committing this crime was no mistake, and a court in Sweden agreed.

While it may be true that the ultimate goal of the justice system in general is to reform those who are guilty and give them a second chance, the belief is that hockey players who commit these kinds of crimes should be given a second chance to play hockey. to get to the highest level and an international platform is frankly bizarre. Mailloux who had not been called up would not have refused to give him a second chance, it would have refused to place him on a pedestal of the best in the world.

His second chance was the freedom to offer his victim a meaningful apology and make amends in a way that satisfies her, still live his life, play his sport and decide to be a better person in the future. , not to announce his name perhaps a few places later than it would have been in one of the major events of any top sports league in the world.

However, of all the arguments that fly around when these situations arise, the most mind-boggling (and arguably the most popular) is that everyone is doing it. He happened to be caught. After all, locker room talk, am I right? If that’s your defense, congratulations! You now know where to start addressing the cycle of abuse in hockey.

All hockey players and fans know what the hockey culture is like and what the locker room culture looks like, so why don’t we all fight every day to change it? As hockey grows and becomes more popular all over the world, children start putting on skates from the age of two. Is this culture really the culture you want the next generation of hockey players to grow up in? One where they demote people and it earns them locker room points with their teammates?

By refusing to deal with the crimes and simply putting the blame on hockey culture, you are using the equivalent of boys as boys to defend the indefensible. It is this mentality that leads people like Mailloux to think that hell does not affect a clearly inappropriate action. If it goes on that long and reaches the highest level, it will lead to Brad Aldrich and the heartbreaking fiasco the Chicago Blackhawks are currently in, or to the countless other stories of players doing things that deserve severe punishment that you only hear about in a whisper. This culture and attitude has been so prominent in hockey for so long that former players and coaches have covered up these types of crimes for years.

Every time a new situation arises in sport like this, where we hear more heartbreaking accusations, where more brave victims come forward to tell their story in an effort to add a little bit of responsibility to a completely broken system that refuses to Recognizing how broken it is, hockey fans wonder: How could we have let this happen? What can we do to prevent this in the future?

The answer is simple: there must be zero tolerance for any kind of abuse in sport. By not actively depriving players guilty of these crimes of the privilege of joining an NHL team, by drafting these players to give them a second chance in their first chance at making it, the NHL sends a clear message: in the quest to lay hands on the Stanley Cup, victims of abuse, mainly women, but not exclusively, as the situation in Chicago demonstrates, are simply considered an acceptable form of collateral damage as the competition continues undisturbed .