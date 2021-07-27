‘He will have few problems’: Hogg says he is surprised when experienced Indian batter has ‘big impact’ in England | Cricket





India will look to start their second World Test Championship campaign on a positive note as they face England in a five-match Test series which kicks off on August 8. The Indian batters disappointed in the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand. Not even a single Indian batter could score half a century in the crucial game in Southampton. Now they would like to reverse their performance in the Test series against England. Much will depend on batsman Rohit Sharma opening as India will need his experience and trickery against James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The batter from India had a great performance at home, but struggled to score big in overseas conditions. Hitman would like to change the stats this year as India hopes to win their first test series in England since 2008. Also read: Doesn’t look like he’s playing his first season for India: Ramiz Raja praises India boy, calls him a great find However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Rohit will struggle with England if he faces Anderson and Co. stands with the Duke Ball. Hogg pointed to Rohits poor record overseas in Test matches as said he will be surprised if the batter has a big impact in this series. “He Rohit Sharma is in India, he’s average 79 (in tests). But when he goes away, he’s only average 27. Then we go to England, it gets worse – it’s only 24. I think he’s a little problems against Broad and Anderson, especially opening the shot against the Duke ball. I’ll be very surprised if he makes a big impact in this series.” “We all know how good he (Rohit) is and this was one of the kryptonites in his test-level play, performing outside of India. England, probably for an Indian batsman, has the toughest conditions to adapt to. there, so if he’s going to do it, it has to be this time. I think this will define him as a test cricketer,” said Brad Hogg. India will face England in the first Test on August 8 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham.

