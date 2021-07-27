Commissioner Big Sky issues warning to low-vaccinated football teams | MSU Bobcats

SPOKANE, Wash. Tom Wistrcill beamed during his State of the Conference address Monday morning at the Davenport Grand.

On the last day of the Big Sky Football Kickoff, the Big Sky Commissioner addressed a room full of media and conference football players, coaches and staffers. The annual event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 football season has been moved to this past spring. Montana State, Northern Colorado and Portland State chose not to enter the season, and the 10 teams that did compete played shorter schedules than usual.

Big Sky teams start their seasons in late August/early September, just like in the pre-pandemic years. The Big Sky Kickoff was held in person, with no mask or social distancing requirements. Veteran coaches noted that this week’s event was similar to previous editions.

Really proud that our conference got to this point. This is kind of a tipping point. Right now it’s real, Wistrcill told the media shortly after his speech. It’s really exciting to feel like we’re going into what we consider a normal football season.

The vast majority of people at the address and subsequent media availability were not wearing masks, but some were. The first eight minutes of Wistrcil’s media session were dominated by questions about COVID-19: testing, vaccines, outbreaks, etc. The happy tone of the commissioners at the start of his speech quickly turned serious as he reminded everyone that the Big Sky season 2021-22 could have been derailed.

It’s good to be personal, good to be around people. Obviously we are not complete idiots. We know there is still a pandemic going on, Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd said. As vaccination rates continue to rise and as we continue to encourage that, I think our level of knowledge of the pandemic and how to do things has increased.

Last year I felt like everyone was guessing. Now I feel like we have a good game plan.

The Big Sky is still weeks away from announcing specific COVID protocols, Wistrcill said, but he provided some clarity on Monday.

Because the conference’s football schedule is compact, makeup games and “no matches” are excluded, he said. If a Big Sky team has a COVID outbreak and cannot put in enough players for a match, the team loses.

To avoid COVID-positive testing, teams usually need to be heavily vaccinated, not only because vaccines reduce the chance of contamination, but also because vaccinated players are likely to be exempt from testing.

The Big Sky requires umpires to be vaccinated, and some have stopped because of the mandate, Wistrcill said. However, the conference does not require vaccines for any of its member schools (officials are employed by the Big Sky; school staff and athletes are not).

The Big Sky is discussing specific COVID testing plans with its health and safety committee, Wistrcill said. But he strongly encouraged vaccinations. If both opponents have outbreaks on matchday, we’ll have to deal with that when we get there, Wistrcill said. Please, I hope that doesn’t happen.

Big Sky schools are not required to report vaccination numbers to the conference, Wistrcill said. But that information has provided enough to estimate that less than half of football players at conferences have been vaccinated, with the team’s highest vaccination rate at around 90% and the lowest below 30%. The goal of the conference is an 80-85% vaccination rate, Wistrcill said, based on guidance from the NCAA and medical experts. A team with that many fully immunized players should be able to build a roster large enough to play a match even if every unvaccinated player tests positive.

We need to increase our vaccination rates, Wistrcill said. When I’m in a locker room, I want to play football. I want to encourage my teammates to get vaccinated so we can play. It’s too late when we get into October and we’re below that number (80-85%) and we have a breakout. Oh yes, we should have been vaccinated. Well, now is the time when we need to address that as we’re entering here in August, so hopefully we can protect the season.

The incentives for the Big Skys vaccine are gentler than, but comparable to: the NFL’s recently announced protocols, threatening forfeitures and teams paying opponent’s fees if the league discovers an unvaccinated player or staff is causing a game-changing COVID outbreak.

Until we formally met this weekend, there was really no outline of what that would look like, said Montana State head coach Brent Vigen. The NCAA has been waiting for this and they really haven’t come up with anything concrete. But as a conference, at least we have a sense of direction, and we can now make our own statement to our athletes, where it’s not just projection. It’s, this is the way this is going to look this fall, and you still have a choice (to get vaccinated), but at least it’s a choice made with some bigger parameters in mind.

Vaccination rates differ between teams, in part because of the states where they live. Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said his team is nearly 100% vaccinated because of the California State University system needs vaccines for his faculty, staff and students (University of California schools, including UC Davis, fall under the same mandate).

Beau Baldwin, the head coach at CSU school Cal Poly, said he doesn’t judge people who have varying opinions about the vaccine, but he got the shot.

Whatever I think of it, I’ve got it. I had to have it on my mind, said Baldwin, who coached Eastern Washington from 2008 to 2016 and was the offensive coordinator with the Pac-12s Cal from 2017 to 2019. I think a lot of the players will say: we may all have the same opinion on this, or they may differ, (but) let’s come together and make this happen.

The incentives for vaccination rates above 80% are not limited to protecting team members and people in the community. The difference between that percentage and a lower could be the difference between a win and a forfeit. No team wants to lose a game without even being on the pitch.

Like the United States, the Big Sky is in a better place than it was last year. But COVID, especially the Delta variant, continues to delay a return to normal. It’s hard to say when that day will come.

If 30 or 40% of our team and staff were vaccinated, no, it won’t be a normal season. But if all of a sudden we were 85-90%, yes, then I think we have a great opportunity, Baldwin said. I’ve also learned over the past year and a half not to assume or predict anything, especially where we live. Just take it day by day and do everything we can.